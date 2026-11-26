NBA’s Alonzo Mourning Delivers

On Affordable Housing In Florida

By The Positive Community

Black Press USA Wire

On the Astoria on 9th senior living complex

NBA legend Alonzo Mourning has added a new chapter to his story, and this one has nothing to do with basketball. He built Astoria on 9th, a senior living complex in Florida, at a cost of $37 million dollars. The project aims to give older residents a safe and affordable place to live at a time when housing costs are squeezing people on fixed incomes. It shows how a public figure can use his success and influence to address a need that affects thousands of families.

The scale of the development is significant. Astoria on 9th contains 120 apartments, which means 120 households can build a stable life under one roof. Each unit is either a one-bedroom or a two-bedroom home, giving residents some flexibility depending on their circumstances. A single person may want a quiet space of their own, while a couple or someone who wants room for a visiting family member may prefer the extra bedroom.

The apartments range from 635 to 900 square feet, which is modest but practical for older adults. Smaller homes are easier to clean, maintain, and move around in, and they also help keep costs under control. Many seniors are downsizing from larger houses, so a well-designed apartment of this size can feel comfortable rather than cramped. The goal is not luxury but dignity, safety, and a place that genuinely feels like home.

The most striking detail is the price. Residents with very low income can pay as little as $322 in rent. That amount is a tiny fraction of what many people spend on housing in Florida, and it can make the difference between a secure life and a constant struggle to cover basic needs. For someone living on a small pension or limited benefits, a rent that low can free up money for food, medicine, and transportation.

Even the highest rent at the complex is only about $1,316. That is still far below what most Florida rentals demand, especially in a state where prices have climbed sharply in recent years. The gap between the lowest and highest rent, roughly fourfold, shows that the building is designed to serve a range of incomes rather than a single narrow group. Several kinds of seniors can find an option that fits their budget.

Affordable housing for older adults is an urgent issue because aging often brings rising expenses and shrinking income at the same time. Health care costs go up, savings can run low, and work becomes harder or impossible. When rent takes too large a share of a monthly check, seniors may skip medications, cut back on meals, or even risk losing their homes. Projects like Astoria on 9th act as a safety net against those pressures.

There is also a symbolic side to the story. Athletes are often admired for what they do on the court, yet their influence can reach far beyond sports. By putting his name and resources behind a housing project, Mourning shows that celebrity can be used to support the community. His example may encourage other well-known people to look at local needs and ask how their platform and wealth could help solve problems that families face every day.

Based on reporting by The Positive Community.