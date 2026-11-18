NORFOLK

The Hampton Roads Community Foundation recently announced it has awarded grants of more than $1.5 million to non-profits providing programs to support economic stability and health and wellness for residents. Some grants will be allotted over a two or three year period.

Members of the Foundation’s Community Leadership Partners giving circle awarded grants worth $200,000 to 20 non-profit organizations that provide non-clinical mental health services.

HRCF reported that grantmaking guidelines have changed to include revisions to some funding priorities, and changes to the kinds of grant requests the Foundation supports. Non-profit organizations are invited to participate in one of four virtual sessions to review the guidelines in November and December. Register on the Foundation’s website.

Also, the foundation announced its new board member: Darius Davenport, managing partner at Crenshaw, Ware & Martin.

HRCF awarded economic stability grants totalling $611,000 to non-profits that provide opportunities for people with barriers to success to become stable, self-sufficient and prosperous.

ForKids was awarded $375,000 to assist homeless families who do not meet the federal definition of homelessness, including those who live in overcrowded or substandard housing, in hotels after eviction, or who are displaced due to inability to pay for utilities. Also, Black BRAND received $105,000 to launch a training and support program for childcare providers, and Firm Foundation of Virginia was awarded $60,000 to help expectant or single mothers experiencing homelessness.

Additional housing grants were awarded to Come as You Are (Workforce Readiness/$36,000) and Coalition Against Poverty ($35,000)

The Foundation awarded health and wellness grants of $870,750 to non-profits that focus on improving the health of the region’s citizens. Grants were awarded to LIFT Fitness Foundation ($182,259); Alicia’s Place to establish a parent-child interaction clinic ($144,500) ; and Lackey Clinic to support an online telehealth referral platform ($135,000).

Also, HRCF awarded $90,000 to Warrior for Life Fund; $79,000 to Children’s Assistive Technology Service; $75,000 to Blakey Weaver Counseling Center; $60,000 to Gateway Homes; $60,000 to YWCA South Hampton Roads; and $45,000 to La Casa de la Salud.

The Foundation awarded a $45,000 environmental stewardship grant to the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation to expand Nature for All, its core environmental education and stewardship program that focuses on a variety of environmental issues and serves students at Ruffner School in Norfolk.

The Community Leadership Partners grants awarded were PIN Ministry ($20,000); An Achievable Dream for Building the Foundation for Student Mental Awareness ($15,000): NAMI Coastal Virginia ($15,000); the Sarah Michelle Peterson Foundation for Project 300K. ($15,000); Freekind ($14,000); Safe House Project ($14,000); Survivor Ventures ($14,000); Envision Lead Grow ($12,000); Communities In Schools of Hampton Roads ($10,000); LGBT Life Center ($10,000); Seton Youth Shelters ($10,000); Norfolk Street Choir Project ($10,000); YWCA South Hampton Roads ($10,000); Here for the Girls Inc. ($7,000); Care for Me Youth Initiatives ($5,000); Just Breathe ($5,000); Project ORF ($5,000); Virginia Beach CASA ($5,000); Benjamin Goldberg Foundation ($4,000); Virginia Stage Company ($2,500); and Yellow Work Inc. ($2,500)

The Hampton Roads Community Foundation dates to 1950 and is a permanent charitable endowment with more than $600 million in assets. It has awarded nearly $500 million in grants and scholarships since its founding.

The Foundation’s mission is to make life better in Hampton Roads through civic leadership, philanthropy, and grantmaking. Its vision is a thriving community with equitable opportunity for all.