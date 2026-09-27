Fake Eyelashes May Cause Eye Mites, New Study

By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

Fake eyelashes wracked up $2 billion in sales in 2025 but they are also causing irritation, dry eye symptoms and meibomian gland dysfunction.

In other words, a little glue and quick movements create long, sweeping lashes and draw attention to the eyes but eyelash extensions can also create skin mites, according to a new study.

“Eyelash extensions are an extremely popular cosmetic procedure among young women because they provide the appearance of longer and fuller eyelashes without the need for mascara,” said the author of the new study, Dr. Tetiana Zhmud of the ophthalmology department at the National Pirogov Memorial Medical University in Ukraine.

“At the same time, there is growing evidence suggesting that this procedure may create problems on the surface of the eye, including irritation, dry eye symptoms and meibomian gland dysfunction,” she added in a news release.

Among those who use increasingly popular mink and magnetic extensions more than 10 times, 85 percent had glands that were blocked or were not producing the right oil to keep their eyes hydrated.

Demodex mites are microscopic organisms that naturally live on human skin, including around the face and eyelids, and typically don’t cause problems, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Two types are commonly associated with the eyelids: Demodex folliculorum, which lives in eyelash follicles, and Demodex brevis, which can live in the meibomian glands along the edges of the eyelids.

When the mites become too numerous, an overgrowth can damage the delicate skin around the eyelids and trigger inflammation, a condition known as Demodex blepharitis.

Demodex blepharitis is a type of blepharitis, or inflammation of the eyelids. It can cause symptoms such as itchy eyes, swollen or puffy eyelids, redness, dry or irritated eyes, and crusty or flaky material around the base of the eyelashes.

Frequent extensions may create conditions that cause the mites to multiply, including impaired eyelid hygiene and changes around the eyelid. However, the findings do not prove that eyelash extensions directly cause a Demodex overgrowth.

False eyelashes are generally safe, but there are a few risks to be aware of before applying them. “The adhesive used in temporary false eyelashes isn’t regulated by the FDA, so you don’t always know what’s in it,” Blair Armstrong, MD, an oculoplastic surgeon at on staff at Jefferson Abington Hospital told JeffersonHealth.org in a 2022 Interview.

An unknown allergy or sensitivity to the adhesive or a clinician who does not use sterile procedures can mar your new look. “Be skeptical of salons that offer a very low price or quick turnaround time,” Armstrong said.

Be sure to take breaks from wearing false eyelashes. If worn too long or too often, they can cause permanent lash loss by damaging the follicles. Dr. Armstrong said. “The safest way to wear false eyelashes is in moderation. Most problems occur when you wear them for months and months.”