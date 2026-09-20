New Kwanzaa Stamp To Be Dedicated During ASALH Conference

NORFOLK, VA

The 11th Kwanzaa stamp to be issued by the U.S. Postal Service will take place in Norfolk September 23 during the 111th annual conference of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH). This ceremony will take place from 11 a.m. to 1p.m. at the Waterside Marriott. While it is free to the public, registration is recommended and is available at eventbrite.

The Postal Service has issued numerous stamps that have illustrated family themes. However, this is the first to showcase a father and daughter duo. Also, the color scheme — lime green, pink and yellow — is an updated take on the customary black, red and green. USPS art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamp with art by Cannaday Chapman.

The design of the stamp incorporates two of the seven Kwanzaa symbols: the gift (Zawadi) that the daughter holds and the unity cup (kikombe cha umoja) that the father carries. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from esteemed guests, witness the stamp’s unveiling, purchase stamps and obtain cancellations, ceremony program signing, and network with fellow history and culture enthusiasts.

Some seating will be open and available on a first-come, first-served basis, while any special reserved seating managed directly.

For more details about selected ASALH activities visit https://asalh.org/conference.

The Postal Service has issued Kwanzaa stamps since 1997. The latest stamp will retain its value for First-Class Mail weighing up to one ounce, regardless of future postage rate changes.

Kwanzaa originated in the United States in 1966 and draws on African cultural traditions. Its name comes from a Swahili phrase meaning “first fruits.”

Customers can purchase stamps through usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, through the USA Philatelic mail-order program or at post offices nationwide.