Black Arts and Culture
Lemon Media To Launch The Don Lemon Channel
Don Lemon is expanding his independent media operation with a 24/7 FAST channel featuring live programs, news updates, archival content and programming from other independent voices.
#DonLemon #DonLemonChannel #LemonMedia #SwerveTV #FASTTV #StreamingNews #IndependentMedia #BlackMedia #DigitalJournalism #MediaInnovation
By The Lemon Media
Special to the New Journal and Guide
LOS ANGELES
Emmy-winning journalist and #1 New York Times bestselling author Don Lemon recently announced the launch of The Don Lemon Channel, a new 24/7 television network available across linear and streaming platforms. A flagship offering of Lemon’s growing media company, Lemon Media Network, The Don Lemon Channel will launch in partnership with Swerve TV, a leading operator and distributor of free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.
“We built this network on the idea that people want the truth delivered straight without a corporate boss deciding what makes air,” said Don Lemon. “Almost 11 million followers later, they are still asking for more. So, we are giving them more. More hours, more voices, and now a channel on their televisions. That is what America is demanding. We go where the audience is.”
The Don Lemon Channel includes twice-daily live programs, daily news drops, archival shows and partner programming from other independent voices such as “The Monique Pressley Show,” “Josh the Progressive,” “Michael Fanone” and “Dr. Frita.”
“After more than a decade anchoring prime time on CNN, Don has built his own independent network for his more than 10 million followers across multiple platforms,” said Steve Shannon, CEO, Swerve TV. “The Don Lemon Channel brings even more reach to his award-winning reporting and commentary, as well as to a cadre of other high-frequency, independent news voices.”
Swerve TV has established a track record of launching successful streaming channels, including its most-recent partnership with Scott Galloway for The Prof G Channel. Swerve TV also operates and distributes Swerve Combat and Swerve Women’s Sports.
Swerve TV’s channels are available on more than 20 distributors including Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, Google TV, LG Channels, Plex, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Sling, TiVo, Xumo Play, DIRECTV, TCL TVs, and Zeam.
For more information, visit: https://swerve.tv/
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