Special to the New Journal and Guide

BALTIMORE, MD

Every day, Americans put about 50 million health questions to Microsoft’s Copilot and Bing. More than eight in 10 physicians say they already use AI in their work and believe that proof of safety for these tools is essential.

According to a new NAACP report, the emerging technology has quietly become part of how healthcare gets delivered in this country. But the nation’s largest civil rights organization is warning that Black communities may be at risk of being left behind or even harmed by it.

The NAACP and the pharmaceutical company Sanofi released “AI Fluency is a Challenge on Both Sides of the Exam Room” during the AfroTech Conference 2026 in Houston. It is the third installment of the groups’ ACE Your Health StoryMap series, an interactive, data-driven look at how AI, internet access and long-standing healthcare inequities are shaping the future of health in Black America.

The report warns that new technology does not instantly erase old gaps on its own.

“Too many Black communities continue to face healthcare deserts, provider shortages, clinic closures, inadequate internet access, and concerns about racial bias,” said Dr. Chris T. Pernell, Director of the NAACP Center for Health Equity.

“If these gaps remain unaddressed, AI could inadvertently widen existing healthcare disparities instead of helping close them. Equity and fairness must be intentionally designed into the future of healthcare AI from the very beginning, not as patchwork fixes.”

The numbers show why. Nineteen percent of people who use AI for health information say they turned to it because they could not afford to see a provider, according to the report. Black adults are significantly more likely than White adults to use AI for mental health advice.

Meanwhile, the report finds, the health system many Black Americans rely on remains hard to reach. One in three Americans lives in a healthcare desert. In the Mississippi Delta, all 154,000 Black residents live more than 25 miles from a hospital rated four or five stars. About 3.8 million Black Americans live in homes without a broadband subscription, which limits their access to digital health tools and AI-enabled resources. Safety-net providers are likewise concerned about having access to these tools due to limited funding and training in their systems.

Trust may be the toughest barrier, says the NAACP. Nearly two-thirds of Black adults believe racial bias remains a major problem in healthcare, the report found, and one-third expect AI to make that bias worse.

The findings draw on the ACE Your Health initiative, national datasets and input from nearly 23,000 community members across 47 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The initiative launched in 2024 as a collaboration between the NAACP and Sanofi, which describes itself as an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company. The StoryMap follows the NAACP’s AI White Paper on designing AI for health equity and its Policy Framework for Equitable Health AI.

“Scientific innovation is transforming healthcare in ways that were unimaginable just a few years ago, but innovation must be matched by intentional efforts to expand access, build trust, and address barriers that prevent communities from fully benefiting from these advances,” said Tanisha M. Sullivan, Head of External Engagement & Health Equity Strategy at Sanofi.

She added that pharmaceutical companies should do more than develop breakthrough medicines and technologies. “Pharmaceutical companies have an important role to play, not only in developing breakthrough medicines and technologies, but also in partnering with community organizations, healthcare providers, and policymakers to ensure those innovations reach the people who need them most, ensuring no community gets left behind.”

The report also lays out steps communities can take, including expanding broadband adoption, building AI fluency and digital skills, strengthening community-based health education and advocating for equitable technology policies. It also invites community members to add their voices to the StoryMap.

The full report and other ACE Your Health resources are available at naacp.org.

Originally published by NAACP