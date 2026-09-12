TV’s Regina Mobley Retires From Four-Plus Decades Of Broadcasting

By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

On Sept. 15, WAVY-News Anchor Regina Mobley will face viewers for the last time and retire after more than 45 years as a journalist.

Mobley, 64, is a Norfolk State University graduate who earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communication. She began her broadcasting career in radio at WNIS-AM before moving to WNOR-AM. She later worked as a reporter for WTKR-TV3 before joining WVEC-TV, where she served as a reporter, weekend anchor and primary news anchor. She has covered education, law enforcement, politics, the military, public safety, natural disasters, entertainment and other issues. She has earned multiple awards including two Emmy Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in 2006 and 2008 and is a 2014 Inductee of The Virginia Communication Hall of Fame.

Carol Ward, vice president and general manager of WAVY-TV and WVBT FOX43, said, “For more than four decades, she has been a trusted voice for viewers and a tremendous representative of WAVY in our community. We are grateful for all she has given to WAVY and to the viewers she has served and wish her nothing but the very best as she begins this next chapter.”

Mobley, a member of numerous organizations including the American Red Cross Mid-Atlantic Blood Services Region, said, ” I leave with tremendous gratitude for the friendships, the experiences, the laughter, and the privilege of working alongside so many talented and dedicated people. Most of all, I leave knowing that we gave it our all in service to the communities that trusted us to tell their stories. Thank you for welcoming me into the WAVY family. I will always be grateful for my time here, and 10 On Your Side will always have a very special place in my heart.”

Last year, she was inducted into the prestigious Silver Circle by the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS-NCCB).The chapter covers Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Mobley and Chief Photojournalist Jeff Myers, Meteorologist Emeritus Don Slater and longtime reporter Andy Fox are members of the Silver Circle.

Her other honors include induction into the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame in 2014, the Norfolk Public Schools Distinguished Alumni Award in 2015, the Hampton Roads Magazine Reader’s Choice Gold Award for Best Female TV News Anchor, Breaking Barriers 757/Stop The Violence Award of Excellence for service to the community.

Beyond journalism, she is also involved in real estate and philanthropic work, including founding the H.O.P.E. Foundation and serving on the Board of Directors for the American Red Cross MidAtlantic Region.

Mobley is married to Clyde A. Taylor, and they have two adult daughters, Renee and Carmen.