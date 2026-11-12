Northern Va. College Partners With Portsmouth Schools On Admissions

PORTSMOUTH

Portsmouth Public Schools recently announced a new admissions program with George Mason University (GMU), located in Fairfax County in Northern Virginia near Washington, D.C.

The system’s new partnership with GMU offers direct admission to eligible high school seniors at Churchland High School, I.C. Norcom High School, and Manor High School.

“Through the George Mason Direct Admission Program, seniors who earned a 3.25 GPA or higher by the end of their junior year are automatically granted admission to the university,” according to a recent statement. “The program simplifies the college admissions process by waiving application fees and eliminating essay and recommendation letter requirements.”

George Mason University is a public research university and Portsmouth Public Schools is the first school division in Hampton Roads to be a part of the new admissions program.

PPS Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy III said, “This partnership with George Mason is about opening doors for our students and making the path to higher education more accessible. Our seniors have worked hard throughout their high school careers, and this program recognizes that effort by removing some of the traditional barriers associated with the college application process. We look forward to seeing where this opportunity takes them.”

The new partnership aims to expand access to higher education and create new opportunities for students to pursue their academic and career goals. It comes on the heels of the Virginia Department of Education fully accrediting the Portsmouth school district system in October for the first time in 16 years.

The state announced its decision after a state report showed the division had at least 60 percent pass rates in all tested subject areas for the first time since the 2020 COVID pandemic shuttered schools, according to a press release.

Bracy said after the system’s full accreditation status was announced, “We have built strong momentum, and this achievement gives us a solid foundation for the work ahead. We are proud of how far we have come, but know there is still more to do. We are well positioned to build on this progress and see our students shine even brighter in the years ahead.”