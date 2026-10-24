Community Unites To Preserve Legacy Of Bettie F. Williams

New Journal and Guide Staff

VIRGINIA BEACH

A community effort is underway to preserve the legacy of Virginia Beach educator Bettie F. Williams once the elementary school that bears her name is demolished.

On Tuesday, October 20, residents gathered at Bayside Middle School for a “Listening Session” to discuss suggestions for the renaming of the Tri-Campus Attendance Zone and Campus where Bettie F. Williams Elementary School is located in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Originally, the Virginia Beach School Board’s plan called for constructing a new school on Williams’ existing 18-acre site, keeping the school operational during phased construction, and demolishing the aging Williams building after students moved into the new facility.

However, the city’s FY 2025–26 proposed Capital Improvement Program retitled the project “Tri-Campus Additions.” It removed the Bayside sixth-grade replacement from the project and proposed replacing Williams’ instructional space through additions at nearby Newtown Elementary and Diamond Springs Elementary schools. The document listed approximately $27.65 million for the revised project.

For many concerned citizens, the question is how will the new plan affect the continuing legacy of the school’s beloved namesake, Bettie F. Williams. They see more is at stake than the replacement of an old school building.

It is also the historical preservation of the legacy of the building’s namesake as a Black educator who helped shape public education for African American children in what was then Princess Anne County.

Williams was an influential Black educator whose career spanned segregated education and the beginnings of school desegregation in Virginia Beach.

“Even if a building must be removed, people want her contribution to be documented and visibly honored,” said Margie Wilson Coefield, a retired Virginia Beach educator who lives in Chesapeake. Coefield is an outspoken advocate in the effort to preserve Williams’ legacy.

She recently spoke before the Virginia Beach School Board on the importance of ensuring Williams’ legacy.

“Her legacy is our legacy,” she told the Board and the New Journal and Guide. “The community must let our voices be heard.”

Coefield said throughout the career of Bettie F. Williams, the educator influenced and molded many lives. She gave students the knowledge and desire to further their education and better themselves.

“In 1949, my first year in elementary school began in a wooden schoolhouse on the property of Union Kempsville Baptist Church in Princess Anne County, Virginia. I remember Mrs. Bettie Forbes, which is the name that I called her. She also attended Union Kempsville Baptist Church, which was the church that my family attended. I saw her there when I was a little girl”

Coefield said many local residents, both Black and White, have said Williams was never too busy to offer a hand.

In speaking at the School Board, Coefield said she pointed out that Frank W. Cox and Floyd E. Kellam, both distinguished Virginia Beach White men, had their legacies preserved when aging high schools bearing their names were torn down and rebuilt still displaying their names.

Since 2019, Coefield has been doing her research on Bettie F. Williams—the woman and the school—using the records available in the school district. She gives credit to current School Board member Dr. Alveta Green for working with her and others in the community to preserve Williams’ legacy.

Bettie F. Williams was born Bettie Forbes in 1900 in Princess Anne County, Virginia, now Virginia Beach. She died on April 2, 1962, according to her school biography.

Bettie F. Williams Elementary School opened in September 1961 with 26 classrooms in Princess Anne County. The school was named to honor Williams who had built a long and stellar career in the county and retired in 1961 due to poor health.

After graduating from Virginia State College (now Virginia State University) in Petersburg, Williams returned home in 1922 to teach at Cross Roads School. It was a crowded little frame schoolhouse like others in the county.

Three years later, she began teaching at Seatack School. By 1934, she was teaching at Union Kempsville School, located on the grounds of Union Baptist Church. In 1938, she began teaching at the new Princess Anne County Training School for Black students as a history and English instructor.

She became the Second Supervisor of Negro Elementary Schools in Princess Anne County in 1946.