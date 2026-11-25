By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

About a dozen Christian pastors were elected to Congress in the recent November 3 General Elections, including the Rev. Frederick Haynes III, who won 83.8 percent of the vote. Haynes, 65, the senior pastor of Friendship-West in Dallas, will succeed Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett.

Haynes told Religion News in an interview months before the election, “I asked her (Congresswoman Crockett), I said, ‘I need advice for the November campaign,’ and she said, ‘My advice to you is to start getting your office ready.'”

In a follow up interview with Religion News on Election day, Haynes said, “I was doing young adult Bible study at the church. And my phone rings, and there’s a notification that Vice President Harris is trying to reach me to congratulate me. It’s like 10 minutes into Bible study. . .And then I started getting all these congratulatory messages, and so yeah, I was at Bible study, and it was very funny: The young adults stopped Bible study and said, ‘We have Congressman-elect Haynes as our pastor.’”

In 1983, Haynes became the senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church, growing its membership from 100 to over 13,000. In 2023, Haynes briefly succeeded Jesse Jackson as the chief executive officer of the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition. He stepped down from the position three months later.

Haynes said he will continue to pastor Friendship-West Baptist Church. “The Lord willing. Raphael Warnock is a model, but so is Reverend Adam Clayton Powell Jr. So is William H. Gray III. So is Floyd Flake. So is Emanuel Cleaver. So many in our tradition have basically balanced both. I feel that this is just an extension of the calling, because I see this as ministry.” He said he heads to Washington, D.C., feeling “blessed. . . with a strong sense of mission.”

In Missouri, the Rev. Emanuel Cleaver II, a United Methodist senior pastor, won his re-election bid for U.S. House District 5, beating Republican Rick Brattin, despite a gerrymandering effort. Cleaver has held the seat since 2005 and will serve his 11th term in Congress. On Sept. 25, the U.S. Supreme Court halted a Republican-friendly map that could’ve swung Cleaver’s seat to Republican Rick Brattin.

The new map was used in the August primary, and impacted nearly a quarter of potential Missouri voters. The redistricting significantly reshaped a Kansas City-based district held by Cleaver. It shed parts of Kansas City to neighboring districts with Republican incumbents and stretched the remainder of Cleaver’s 5th Congressional District far eastward into rural Republican areas.

The result was about 59 percent of potential voters were new to the district, according to an Associated Press estimate.

The dozen or so pastors across the country who ran for Congress this year included a seminarian–Texas Senator-elect James Talarico began pursuing a master of divinity at Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary while serving in the Texas House.

Republicans in Texas spent months railing against the religious beliefs of Talarico, who made faith a centerpiece of a U.S. Senate campaign under the slogan “Let’s flip some tables.” Jesus “walked into the seat of power and flipped over the tables of injustice,” he explained.

Talarico cruised to victory winning 55 percent compared to 43 percent for Trump-aligned state Attorney General Ken Paxton.”

Talarico is the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in Texas since 1988. He blended Christian themes and sought to transcend traditional politics in a state where his party hadn’t won in years.

Other pastors who won a seat in Congress include Sarah Trone Garriott, a Lutheran minister, who won Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District seat and will serve in the House.

Democrat Lindsay James, a Presbyterian minister, beat Republican challenger Joe Mitchell to serve as Iowa’s next 2nd District representative.

Republican Pastor Mark Harris, an incumbent in North Carolina’s 8th district who won a House seat with 50.4 percent. The Rev. Tim Walberg, a Republican, won reelection in Michigan.

Democrat Amy Acton was elected Ohio’s first Jewish governor.

In Kansas, the Rev. Adam Hamilton flipped the Senate seat and defeated GOP Sen. Roger Marshall by winning 51 percent of the vote. Hamilton pastors the largest United Methodist Church in Kansas. He launched an affordability-focused agenda, aiming to bring together a cross-party coalition in what at first seemed like a long-shot bid. Kansas last elected a Democrat to the Senate in 1932, and President Trump won the state by more than 16 points in 2024.

PHOTO: Rev. Emanuel Cleaver II, a United Methodist senior pastor

PHOTO: Rev. Frederick Haynes III