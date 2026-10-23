Portsmouth’s Missy Elliott Hosts HBCU Battle of Bands At NSU

HBCU Battle of Bands At NSU

NORFOLK

Global music icon Missy Elliott brought together some of the nation’s leading HBCU marching bands for the Missy Elliott HBCU Battle of the Bands, on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at Norfolk State University. The Battle featured performances from the NSU “Spartan Legion”, VSU’s “Trojan Explosion” , ECSU’s “ Sound of Class”, and Hampton U’s “Marching Force”.

The event was part of the celebration of Missy Elliott Day that was established by Va. Gov. Glenn Youngkin four years ago during a street-naming ceremony in her hometown of Portsmouth, Va.

After the contest, Va. House Speaker Don Scott read a proclamation from the General Assembly honoring Elliott on Missy Elliott Day.

The weekend also included the Missy Elliott Innovation Summit for college students and high school seniors exploring the intersection of technology, music, education, entrepreneurship and the future of creativity.

“This is about celebrating where we come from while creating opportunities for where we’re going,” said Elliott.