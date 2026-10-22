Sen. Louise Lucas Indicted After FBI Raid; Legal Defense Fund Seeks Support

By New Journal and Guide Staff

PORTSMOUTH, Va.



Senator L. Louise Lucas has issued the following in response to activity around a federal indictment against her issued on Thursday (October 22, 2026).

STATEMENT FROM SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE L. LOUISE LUCAS

Today, the FBI, the Department of Justice, and the full weight of the federal government have been wielded against an 82-year-old great-grandmother.

I grew up under Jim Crow. I’ve seen what happens when people in power try to silence those who stand up to them. I spent my life fighting back, and I’m not stopping now.

I’m not new to this. I’m true to this.

I will not be intimidated. I will not be bullied. And I will not back down.

– SENATOR L. LOUISE LUCAS

President Pro Tempore

The Hampton Roads Community has responded quickly to support Senator Lucas by establishing a legal defense fundraising campaign. It is drawing attention following Thursday’s federal indictment of the longtime Portsmouth Democrat in a case involving allegations of marijuana distribution, money laundering and other offenses.

The L. Louise Lucas Legal Defense Fund is accepting contributions through FundRazr to help provide resources for her legal defense as the case moves into federal court.

The campaign is available at: https://fundrazr.com/supportlucas?ref=ab_A8dYcWqBwtbA8dYcWqBwtb

The fundraising effort comes as Lucas faces five federal charges included in an eight-count indictment naming seven defendants, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Prosecutors allege Lucas and relatives and associates participated in a criminal enterprise connected to marijuana distribution and used proceeds in financial transactions. The indictment also alleges that Lucas used her political position to benefit the business.

Federal authorities say the investigation included searches on May 6 at The Cannabis Outlet and The CBD Shoppe in Portsmouth, businesses associated with Lucas. Agents reported recovering marijuana and firearms at the locations.

Lucas, who has served in the Virginia Senate since 1991 and became president pro tempore in 2020, has said she will not be intimidated or bullied and intends to fight the charges.

The case has attracted statewide attention because of Lucas’ prominent role in Virginia politics and her leadership on state budget matters and other legislative issues.

The legal defense campaign describes its purpose as providing resources for Lucas’ defense and asks supporters to contribute. The existence of the campaign does not establish the truth or falsity of the allegations, and contributions are not an indication of guilt or innocence.

The federal charges remain allegations. Lucas and her co-defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

The New Journal and Guide will continue following developments in the case, including court proceedings and responses from the defense.

Source: U.S. Department of Justice; L. Louise Lucas Legal Defense Fund.