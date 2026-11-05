Democrats Continue Sweep After Election Day

By New Journal and Guide Staff

WASHINGTON

On Election Day, November 3, Democrats won control of both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, reversing Republican control of Congress and establishing a powerful legislative check on Trump’s remaining two years in office.

As of the November 5 reporting, the Guardian’s live results tracker showed:

Senate: Democrats 54 seats, including two independents, compared with 44 Republicans, with two races not yet called.

House: Democrats 240 seats compared with 147 Republicans, with 48 races still uncalled.

AP News has reported the Democratic victories include at least seven Senate seat flips and more than two dozen Republican-held House districts.

The new congressional majority will have the authority to conduct investigations into administration policies, challenge legislative initiatives and block presidential nominees.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries is also positioned to become the first Black speaker of the House if he secures his party’s leadership support. That would establish another milestone in the nation’s political history.

Tuesday’s victories gave Democrats control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate for the first time since the 2020–2022 congressional session. The results represent a significant shift in national politics and provide Democrats with greater authority to influence legislation, conduct congressional investigations and challenge the president’s agenda.

The Senate results were particularly significant because Democrats made gains in traditionally Republican states, including Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, Iowa and North Carolina.

In Texas, Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton, giving Democrats a Senate victory in a state that had not elected a Democratic senator in decades. In Kansas, Democrat Adam Hamilton ended a lengthy Republican hold on the state’s Senate representation.

Other notable victories included Democrat Troy Jackson’s defeat of Republican Sen. Susan Collins in Maine and former Sen. Sherrod Brown’s return to the Senate after defeating Republican Jon Husted in Ohio.

In the House, Democrats flipped Republican-held districts across the country, including competitive districts in Virginia, Iowa and Nebraska. The party’s gains give it control of the chamber’s legislative agenda and its powerful committees.

Democrats will have the ability to block legislation, exercise oversight of federal agencies and investigate administration policies and decisions. A Democratic-controlled Senate will also have considerable influence over presidential appointments and judicial nominations.

For Black Americans, the election results carry particular significance beyond the change in party leadership. The incoming Congress will face continuing debates over voting rights, economic opportunity, health care, education, federal contracting, civil rights protections and the future of diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Those issues have particular importance for Black communities, which have historically relied on federal legislation and enforcement to address disparities in employment, education, housing and access to the ballot.

The results also come as voters expressed concerns about the cost of living, inflation, government accountability and the administration’s handling of the war with Iran. Those concerns were among the issues shaping the election, according to early post-election reporting.

The new congressional majorities will officially take their seats in January 2027.