By Terrance Afer-Anderson

Special to the New Journal and Guide

Following the stunning wins by Democrats across the country during the recent midterms, it may feel just a wee bit anticlimactic to conclude this feature story on Virginia 3rd District U.S. Congressman Bobby Scott with discussion on voting rights. Yet, the at once historical and modern perspective he provides does indeed offer an especially enlightening civics lesson.

“We can just start with a little history,” he said. “Martin Luther King, back in the ‘50s said, ‘Give us the ballot and we won’t have to protest; we won’t have to agitate, because we can elect our own legislators to make just laws and select judges who make the right decisions.’”

How so very timely today!

Mr. Scott continued. “That was the fight all the way through the Civil Rights laws, right up to the Voting Rights Acts. In 1965, there were counties in Mississippi in some cases with no Black voters, even though the (Black) population was significant, may even have been a majority. But no Black voters!” He added, “Within a few years of the Voting Rights Act, Blacks started registering voters and electing their representatives.”

Congressman Scott has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since January 3, 1993.

He further noted, “Just in Virginia, in 1965, there were no African-American judges and no African-American state legislators. When I was elected in ’77, the House had 4 Black House members and Doug Wilder in the Senate. The progress was slow. In the mid ‘80s, there were less than 10 Black judges in the State. But because of the Voting Rights Act, slowly but surely, progress was made to the point now where the Legislative Black Caucus has over 30 members.”

A proud, radiant smile accenting his distinguished face, seeming as well to illuminate his very spirit, he further noted, “There are about 100 African-American judges in the Commonwealth of Virginia now. So, the Voting Rights Act has succeeded in giving communities the opportunity to elect candidates of their choice.

“Now, starting about 20 years ago, they started chipping away at that right. About 13 years ago, the Shelby v. Holder case (USSC 5-4 Decision, June 25, 2013), where they eliminated the most important part of the Voting Rights Act and that was preclearance of any voting change coming from a covered state …” The Congressman elaborated, noting that, “ … states with a history of discrimination, if they wanted to do any change in voting rights, in voting procedures, the burden of proof was on the state, to prove that the change was not discriminatory. This meant that they couldn’t make things any worse than they were.

“In eliminating preclearance there was now an incentive to pass discriminatory laws, because if even they were overturned, by the time they got overturned you had an election or two and now you’re running as incumbents. You steal an election using one technique, you steal another election using another technique. We’ve had problems with the Voting Rights Act because preclearance was lost.

“But the Voting Rights Act is still there and we were able to do a lot with what was left, but the Callais case (Louisiana v. Callais and Robinson v. Callais, USSC 6-3, April 29, 2026) pretty much ended reliance we would have on the Supreme Court in protecting our voting rights. In that case, they found a redistricting plan to be discriminatory … discriminating against Blacks. But they said, because there was no proof that it was intended to discriminate, because they couldn’t prove intent and in fact the profer was that it was not aimed at Blacks … it was aimed at Democrats … it was intentionally discriminatory against Democrats, partisan gerrymandering having been previously approved. If you couldn’t overcome the challenge that it was discriminatory on a partisan basis, not racial basis, then you lose your case. So, in the Callais case, the discriminatory plan, proven to be discriminatory, was allowed to stand because it was promoted as a partisan gerrymander and the plaintiffs couldn’t prove otherwise.

“That creates a situation where the Supreme Court has told Southern legislatures how to discriminate. You come up with a discriminatory plan, you get a sponsor and tell them to call it partisan because, with the overlap between racial and partisan voting, it will be the same plan. Tell your colleagues not to open their mouths and get it passed. Now you have a partisan gerrymander that discriminates. And the Supreme Court says they got your back!” The Congressman surrenders a smirk that has me doing likewise.

“That’s where we are now,” he continues. “For 56 years with the Voting Rights Act, we have depended on the Supreme Court to protect our right to vote. I think it’s clear that when Martin Luther King Jr. said, ‘Give us the ballot,’ the Supreme Court isn’t giving us anything. If we want to protect our right to vote, we have to exercise our right to vote. We need to use it or we’re going to lose it.”

And we did indeed exercise our right to vote during the November 3, 2026 mid-terms elections, making history. In Georgia, Keisha Lance Bottoms was not alone elected as that state’s first African-American governor, but its first female governor and the nation’s first African-American female governor. Byron Donalds was elected as Florida’s first Black governor and David Crowley was chosen as the first Black Governor of Wisconsin.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford will be Nevada’s first Black governor and Wes Moore was re-elected as Maryland’s governor. All African-American!

African-American voters in fact played a major role in key local, state and federal elections daring the midterms, with a number of historic firsts in those races as well. Additionally, Democrats won back both the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives with impressive margins.

Congressman Scott earlier noted that Martin Luther King Jr. dreamed of a time when, “we can elect our own legislators” and he has been blessed to serve as that dream made manifest. Having been first elected to the U.S. Congress in 1992, he was elected for his 18th term on November 3, 2026.

There is little doubt why he is so popular with his electorate. They see him too as an architect of dreams.

After his win on November. 3, Scott said, “Tonight, we celebrate a victory in this campaign. However, next week, I look forward to returning to Congress to work with my colleagues to find ways to deliver lower costs for gas, groceries, healthcare and housing, create jobs, get out of the war in Iran and end the tariffs that are devastating our communities.”

“The people have spoken and now it is time to get to work.”