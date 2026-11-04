Historic Midterm Elections Bring New Black Governors, Women to State Leadership

By New Journal and Guide Staff

The 2026 midterm elections on November 3, 2026 produced a series of historic victories for Black Americans and women, reshaping the nation’s gubernatorial landscape and breaking barriers that have stood for generations.

Among the most significant achievements was the election of Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia, who becomes the first Black woman elected governor of a U.S. state. Her victory also makes her the first woman to serve as Georgia’s governor.

Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta, defeated Republican businessman Rick Jackson in a closely watched contest. Her election returns Georgia’s governorship to Democratic leadership for the first time since 1998.

Florida also made history with the election of Republican U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, who becomes the state’s first Black governor and the nation’s first elected Black Republican governor.

In Wisconsin, Democrat David Crowley, Milwaukee County executive, won the governor’s race, becoming the state’s first Black governor in its 178-year history. And in Nevada, Democrat Aaron Ford defeated incumbent Joe Lombardo, adding another Black governor to the historic group.

The victories add to a growing, though historically limited, number of Black Americans elected to lead states. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who won reelection, will join the incoming governors in a historic period when multiple elected Black governors serve simultaneously.

For Georgia, Florida, Nevada and Wisconsin, the election of Black governors represents a particularly important milestone. Virginia made history in 1989 when L. Douglas Wilder became the nation’s first elected Black governor since Reconstruction. Massachusetts later elected Deval Patrick in 2006, and Maryland elected Wes Moore in 2022.

The results also carry particular significance for women seeking the nation’s highest state offices.

In Ohio, Democrat Dr. Amy Acton was elected the state’s first woman governor. A physician and former director of the Ohio Department of Health, Acton gained national recognition for her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Mexico voters elected Deb Haaland, the former U.S. Interior secretary and a member of the Laguna Pueblo, making her the first Native American woman elected governor in the country.

Texas voters also elected Democrat Gina Hinojosa, who becomes the state’s first Latina governor after defeating Republican incumbent Greg Abbott. Her victory also ends decades of Republican control of the Texas governorship.

The election of these women reflects a broader expansion of representation in state executive leadership, bringing Black, Native American and Latina women into offices that have traditionally been occupied by white men.

The 2026 results mark another chapter in that history, with voters choosing leaders whose elections expand the racial and gender diversity of the nation’s state governments.

Beyond the historic firsts, the new governors will face the practical responsibilities of governing, including education, economic development, health care, public safety and the needs of their respective communities.

The outcomes demonstrate that the story of the 2026 midterms extends beyond the balance of power in Congress. It is also a story about political participation, changing leadership and the continuing expansion of who has an opportunity to govern.