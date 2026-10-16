They Found Me: How a Class Reunion Led Me To The Forgotten Workers of Norfolk Botanical Garden

By Kathleen Edwards Watson

Special to the New Journal and Guide

Having recently returned to my hometown of Norfolk, I was overjoyed when my mother asked if I would be interested in doing some research for the 50th reunion of her Booker T. Washington High School Class of 1938.

She knew how much I enjoyed research, especially research about Norfolk.

I couldn’t have asked for a better assignment.

I was to create a presentation that would take her classmates back to 1938, recalling the Norfolk they remembered while also exploring what was happening in the city and the wider world during their graduation year.

I could not have known that while researching my mother’s classmates from 1938, I would encounter another group of Norfolk citizens from that same year whose story would remain with me for almost four decades.

A Saturday Morning

On Saturday morning, April 23, 1988, I read an article in The Virginian-Pilot by staff writer Joe Jackson about the creation of the Norfolk Botanical Gardens during the Depression.

One statement made me uneasy.

Jackson described the Black women who helped create the Garden as being accustomed to the kind of back-bending labor the work required.

I hadn’t even paid particular attention to the fact that the work had taken place in 1938. What stayed with me was the description itself.

It felt condescending.

I was already going to the library that Saturday to continue my reunion research. I carried that uneasy feeling with me.

At the library, I sat down at a microfilm reader, loaded the Journal and Guide, and began with January 1, 1938.

And I read.

There was a lot to read.

The Journal and Guide published Home and National editions. I went through issue after issue, article after article.

But I loved it.

The old Journal and Guide had long been essential reading for Black citizens of Norfolk and surrounding communities. Its pages recorded the fullness of our lives: our achievements and struggles, schools and churches, organizations and businesses, weddings and births, social events and deaths. People who might never appear in Norfolk’s other newspapers appeared in the Guide as members of a living community.

For me, that relationship was personal.

When I lived away from Norfolk, my mother would mail issues of the Guide to me. At other times, I would get copies when I went to New York. Sitting at that microfilm reader and moving through those old pages was a wonderful task.

Until I reached the article: “Women Put To Hard Labor”.

The January 22, 1938 Journal and Guide carried the headline: “Women Put To Hard Labor On Norfolk WPA Work.”

I began reading.

The women had been working in sewing rooms, making garments for needy families and schoolchildren. The newspaper reported that they had become proficient at the work.

Then they were transferred.

The Black women were sent to strenuous outdoor WPA jobs, where they were expected to work with shovels, wheelbarrows, picks and other heavy equipment. Their places in the sewing rooms were filled by white women.

The implication was difficult to miss. Although the Black women had become proficient at sewing, white women were considered more suited for that work, while the Black women could be sent to perform the heavy outdoor labor.

What I was reading in that 1938 newspaper was very different from the story I had read just that morning.

I became physically ill.

I was no longer simply curious about how a beautiful garden had been created.

I wanted to know about the women.

Who were they?

What had happened to them?

And had their labor had been remembered?

The class reunion research had taken me somewhere I never intended to go.

I Couldn’t Unread It

I kept researching.

The more I read, the more I understood why the Journal and Guide was so important. Its pages preserved a part of Norfolk that could easily disappear if someone depended upon only one newspaper to tell the city’s history.

Years later, Joe Jackson told me that reporters ordinarily would not have searched a competing newspaper in conducting their research. That helped me understand why the 1938 Journal and Guide account I had found had apparently been unknown to those preparing his 1988 story.

But now I knew about it.

And once I knew, I could not simply put the microfilm away and forget what I had read.

A Letter to Norfolk

I wrote a letter to the editor of The Virginian-Pilot.

It was published May 26, 1988, under the headline “How black women were picked for gardens.”

I described what I had discovered in the contemporary Journal and Guide accounts and directed my appeal to City departments, Norfolk citizens and, especially, the City of Norfolk.

I asked that another Azalea Festival not come and go without permanent recognition of these women.

I suggested “a monument, a plaque, a picture, a path or trail” honoring them.

I didn’t know where that letter would lead.

I found out very quickly.

The City contacted me soon afterward.

Now I Could Hear Their Voices

The City of Norfolk was creating a video about Norfolk history, and I was personally asked to interview two women.

One was Mrs. Virginia Chavis, the only known surviving gardener at that time.

The other was Delphenial Tyler, a City of Norfolk social worker who had the workers on her caseload.

For a researcher, this was extraordinary.

I had started with newspapers.

Now I was sitting with women who could take me beyond what any newspaper clipping could tell me.

Mrs. Chavis had lived the experience. Ms. Tyler had known the circumstances of the workers through her responsibilities with the City.

The people I had been reading about on microfilm now had voices.

I participated in the City’s Norfolk history video as a researcher and presenter. When the project was completed, I was given a videotape of the program.

It mattered to me.

I preserved it.

At the time, of course, I had no way of knowing how important that decision would become decades later.

The First Recognition

In April 1989, the City held a small ceremony at the Norfolk Botanical Gardens and presented a marker honoring the gardeners.

There were no television cameras.

There was no press.

There was no large crowd.

I was there.

And Mrs. Chavis, the only known surviving gardener, was there.

Less than a year earlier, I had asked Norfolk not to allow another Azalea Festival to pass without some lasting recognition of these women.

Now there was a marker.

It was a small ceremony, but something important had happened.

Mrs. Chavis lived to see Norfolk remember.

The Garden Became Famous

Meanwhile, the place these women had helped create had grown into one of Norfolk’s treasures.

In 1954, little more than a decade after the WPA project ended, Norfolk held its first International Azalea Festival, the City’s salute to the member nations of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The Garden provided the magnificent floral setting for an event that would gain national and international attention. The azaleas whose beginnings reached back to the WPA project became part of the spectacle visitors came to see.

The Garden had become famous.

The women who helped create it had not.

Another Door Opens

My research did not end with the 1989 ceremony.

The City later asked me to respond to a proposal involving research for a new history of Norfolk, one that would better reflect the history of the city’s Black population, including the gardeners.

I was not selected, and that was perfectly fine with me.

What excited me was the possibility the proposal had opened in my mind. I might have had an opportunity to work alongside history professors and other historians while doing something I already enjoyed: research.

Not being selected didn’t close that door for me.

I challenged myself.

I continued researching other areas of Norfolk history. I sought information from professors and historians. I kept digging into records, asking questions and learning.

And I continued talking about the gardeners.

I spoke before groups about my research.

I shared what I had found.

I helped others who wanted to learn more.

I wasn’t sitting quietly on the sidelines.

I was telling their story.

What I had never done was write my own story about finding the story of the gardeners.

Then Came D.I.R.T.

In 2003, another generation entered the story.

The Community Problem Solving Team at Ruffner Academy Middle School selected uncovering the history of Norfolk Botanical Garden as its goal.

They called their project: D.I.R.T.: Digging Into Repressed Times.

I shared my research with the students, along with my videotape and contact information.

Then I watched them take it farther.

They investigated the history themselves and identified another original gardener, 83-year-old Edna Joyce.

In 2005, those students won first prize at the International Problem-Solving Competition in Lexington, Kentucky.

The students had taken the research and accomplished something substantial with it.

They were able to make things happen.

That pleased me enormously.

Research should not end with the researcher.

It should open another door.

The Garden’s History Was Changing

Recognition continued to grow.

In 2005, the historic Norfolk Azalea Gardens were placed on the Virginia Landmarks Register and then on the National Register of Historic Places.

Original gardener Edna Joyce received a state proclamation that became part of the Garden’s historical record.

In 2008, the Garden marked its 70th anniversary, and plans were underway for something that would bring even greater recognition to the WPA workers.

Mrs. Martha M. Williams also became an important keeper of this history.

I assisted Mrs. Williams with research for her book, Norfolk Botanical Garden: Untold WPA Story.

Mrs. Williams did something historians should do: she documented where information came from.

In her book, she acknowledged my efforts to have the gardeners honored. She recorded my presence with Mrs. Chavis at the early recognition ceremony and documented that I shared my research, videotape and contacts with the Ruffner Academy students.

She also wrote that my efforts helped set in motion what would occur twenty years later.

That next chapter would look very different from the quiet ceremony Mrs. Chavis and I had attended.

This Time, Norfolk Came

On April 29, 2009, the WPA Memorial Garden was unveiled.

There stood Breaking Ground, Kathleen Farrell’s bronze sculpture honoring the original WPA gardeners, in the Mirror Lake area where the original Azalea Garden project had begun.

This was no small ceremony.

There was media.

There was music.

There were speeches.

The mayor and other City officials were there.

People had gathered to celebrate.

And among them was Mrs. Mary F. Ferguson, an original gardener.

I could not help thinking about how far we had traveled from that small ceremony twenty years earlier.

This time Norfolk had come.

The gardeners were not being quietly acknowledged. They were being celebrated.

And I had been given a role that remains one of the most memorable moments of this entire journey.

I was asked to read their names.

Name After Name

I stood before the gathering with the names in my hands.

And I began to read.

Name after name.

These were women whose individual identities had once nearly disappeared behind words such as “workers,” “laborers” and “WPA.”

Now their names were being spoken aloud.

At the Garden.

At the place where their labor still lived.

As I read, the wind began to blow.

The papers moved in my hands.

I continued.

Name after name.

I reached the final name.

I read it.

And the wind stopped.

I have never tried to explain that moment. I don’t need to. I only know what happened.

Seventy-one years after those gardeners worked that ground, their names were being spoken where the original Garden had taken root.

And It Didn’t Stop There

Breaking Ground was not the final recognition.

In 2016, the 20-foot stainless-steel sculpture Intertwined, created by Mark Grieve and Ilana Spector, was unveiled near the entrance to Norfolk Botanical Garden. Its garden forms and tools honor the connection among the land, the Garden and the men and women of the WPA.

Other markers and acknowledgments followed.

The physical Garden itself increasingly began to tell the history of the people who helped create it.

And the annual WPA Heritage celebration continued.

On September 20, 2026, Norfolk Botanical Garden will hold its 18th Annual WPA Heritage Day Celebration, honoring the contributions of the African American women and men whose work began there in 1938.

Eighteen celebrations.

I think about that.

I remember the first small ceremony I attended.

No media. Few people. Mrs. Chavis. A marker.

Then I think about the students.

The historical designations. The memorial garden.

The sculptures. The proclamations. The celebrations.

And the names.

What a journey.

Why Tell My Story Now?

I have watched this history grow for nearly four decades.

I have spoken about my research before groups. I have shared documents. I helped the Ruffner students. I assisted Mrs. Williams. I watched other researchers, writers and historians add to what was known.

I have never believed this history belonged to me.

It belongs first to the women and men who did the work.

It belongs to Mrs. Chavis, Mrs. Ferguson, Edna Joyce and the other gardeners whose experiences made the history real.

It belongs to the students who picked up the research and carried it farther.

It belongs to those who preserved documents, created memorials and kept telling the story.

But there was something I had never done. I had never written my own story about finding the story of the gardeners. And I have learned something during all these years of research.

It matters where history comes from.

If we repeat a story often enough without preserving its trail, eventually we may remember what happened while forgetting how we came to know it.

So I want to leave that trail.

Nearly four decades have passed since my mother’s Class of 1938 sent me to the library looking for one history and I came home carrying another.

I could never have imagined where it would lead.

I have lived long enough to see a small ceremony without media become annual celebrations. I have watched students take the research farther than I could. I have seen markers, proclamations and sculptures appear. I have stood at the Garden and read the workers’ names aloud.

And today, as the gardeners receive more recognition than I could ever have imagined when I first encountered their story, what I feel most is gratitude.

Gratitude that their work survived in the pages of the Journal and Guide.

Gratitude to those who carried the story farther.

And above all, gratitude to the gardeners themselves.

I went to the library researching my mother’s Class of 1938.

Waiting for me was another class of 1938.

I didn’t find the gardeners.

They found me.

Kathleen Edwards Watson is a Norfolk native and community historian whose research focuses on preserving and sharing the often-overlooked stories of Black Norfolk. Her nearly four-decade journey researching the African American WPA workers of Norfolk Botanical Garden began unexpectedly in 1988 while researching her mother’s Booker T. Washington High School Class of 1938 50th Class Reunion.