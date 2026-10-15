Petersburg Casino Construction Project Making Impact

By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

On Oct. 8, state and local leaders watched while the final steel beam was placed atop a multi-story hotel at Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia, in Petersburg.

A recent “topping out” out event was held at the nearly 500,000-square-foot complex, which opened its temporary casino in January, on a 100-acre site in Petersburg. The $1.4 billion project is expected to have a $2.8 billion impact on the City of Petersburg–a city with 33,734 residents and an 88 percent Black population, according to census data.

Construction plans also include adding an upscale 200-room hotel, resort pool, spa and fitness center, and a multi-purpose Event Center. Meanwhile, several restaurants are coming to the development: Prime Rib, Sports & Social-a premier sports bar, and Luk Fu-an Asian inspired restaurant.

Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham said, “Today marks a significant moment in Petersburg’s continued transformation.”

“Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia represents a major investment in our city and our people, creating jobs, generating economic opportunity and bringing new energy and activity to Petersburg,” Parham said. “We thank The Cordish Companies and Bruce Smith Enterprise for their continued partnership in delivering this world-class destination. We are excited to see this transformative project reach this milestone and look forward to the lasting impact it will have on our community and region.”

State and local leaders, who attended the recent “topping out” out ceremony, included Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates Don Scott, Virginia Senator Lashrecse Aird, Virginia Delegate Kimberly Pope Adams, AnderCorp Chairman and CEO Roy Anderson III, along with regional business, community and tourism leaders.

Located 25 miles south of Richmond, the casino is projected to generate $2.8 billion in economic stimulus to the region in the next 10 years, according to a press release. It is expected to create 7,700 new jobs including 6,100 during construction and 1,600 permanent jobs. It is expected to generate $504 million in tax revenues including $240 million to the City of Petersburg.

The facility has already generated more than 600 permanent jobs for local and regional residents, including more than 100 table games dealer positions. When construction ends at Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia in late 2027, its completion is expected to add another 1,000 new permanent jobs in gaming, hotel services, security, surveillance, cooks, servers, bartenders, guest services, environmental services, facilities, cashiers, finance, events, hospitality sales, marketing and more. For a full list of job opportunities, visit www.Livech.Com/Virginia/Careers.

At its recent “topping out” ceremony, casino officials announced more planned additions including an approximately 70,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art, multi-purpose Event Center for top-name entertainment, meeting, conventions, nonprofit and social gatherings.

David Cordish, chairman and CEO of Cordish Companies, told reporters the vast site was selected with a long-range vision in mind.

“This is the perfect location to do what we are doing. That’s why we bought 100 acres instead of five or six,” Cordish said. “We’re going to fill every inch of it. There will be residential. There will be more retail. There will be everything you could want in a mix-use community.”

The hotel will feature 200 rooms, including 25 suites.

The casino — expected to bring millions of dollars into the City of Petersburg — is the second construction project on site and is on schedule.

The third is a 3,200-seat entertainment venue.

Cordish said the project is changing how outsiders view the city.

“Many people were skeptics of Petersburg and didn’t realize its potential, which is unlimited,” Cordish said.

Petersburg City Manager March Altman said the new revenue stream is making a difference.

“Overall, the new revenue is absolutely helping the City and we will see more of that as we continue to get more revenueMaking Imoact in over time,” Altman said.