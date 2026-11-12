“Pause For A Cause” Unites VUU Students To March To Polls

By Karyn Cook

Special to the

New Journal and Guide

RICHMOND

At Virginia Union University, the pursuit of justice is more than a chapter in history. It is a legacy carried forward by generations of students committed to leadership, service and civic responsibility.

That commitment was reflected during the University’s annual “Pause for a Cause,” a student-led initiative that brought together elected officials, civil rights leaders, student-athletes and members of the campus community to promote civic engagement, racial justice and anti-lynching awareness while encouraging participation in the 2026 midterm elections.

On Election Day, November 3, 2026, Virginia Union University’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) organized the event, connecting the University’s historical commitment to educational opportunity and social progress with contemporary conversations about voting rights, civic responsibility and the role of young people in shaping their communities.

The event began at Henderson Square and featured participation from VUU’s Ambassadors of Sound Marching Band, the University’s cheerleaders, known as the Rah-Rahs, and community guests. Music, entertainment, and food trucks contributed to an atmosphere that brought the campus community together around a shared commitment to civic participation and social awareness.

Throughout the gathering, speakers reflected on the sacrifices of previous generations, the historical struggle for voting rights, and the responsibility of today’s students to continue advancing justice and opportunity.

U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan, who represents Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, reflected on her family’s experiences with voter suppression and the historical barriers Black Americans faced in exercising their right to vote.

“It has not been that long since we’ve had the right to vote. My grandfather had to take a literacy test, a character test, and find three white men to vouch for his character just to register to vote. My father and grandfather paid poll taxes.

“We are here to send a message: Whatever obstacles you try to throw in our way, we will not be deterred. We will vote,” McClellan said.

Their remarks reinforced the connection between historical struggles for equal participation and the responsibilities of contemporary civic engagement. For VUU students, the event provided an opportunity to reflect on how the University’s history informs their own roles as emerging leaders.

The 19th Mister VUU James Johnson III, a senior political science major from Baltimore, challenged his peers to consider how they would use the opportunities made possible through the sacrifices of previous generations.

“Somebody had to protest. Somebody had to endure imprisonment, humiliation, and violence so we could have a voice. Today, I ask you: What are you doing with the freedom they fought for?

“As students of VUU, an institution rooted in freedom and opportunity, we must recognize that our education is not simply preparation for a career; it is preparation for a responsibility. Even in 2026, we are reminded that the fight for justice and accountability is far from over,” Johnson said.