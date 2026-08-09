Joint Public Health School Brings Degrees to NSU, ODU

NORFOLK

The Joint School of Public Health at Old Dominion University and Norfolk State University is now fully accredited by the Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH). The decision was reached by the council during its June 11-13 meeting and is retroactive to January 9, 2023; the date the council approved the initial application request to become an accredited school of public health.

It is the only school of its kind on the East Coast, and the accreditation builds upon the successes and community focus of ODU, NSU and the legacy of Eastern Virginia Medical School, which integrated into Old Dominion University on July 1, 2024. Degrees will be awarded for the Bachelor of Science in Public Health, the Bachelor of Science in Environmental Health, the Master of Public Health programs at both Old Dominion University and Norfolk State University and the Ph.D. in Health Services Research.

The Joint School of Public Health was made possible through significant investments from the Commonwealth of Virginia and Sentara Health. In 2021, the Virginia General Assembly approved a $2.5 million budget amendment, patroned by Sen. Mamie E. Locke and Del. Alex Q. Askew, to support the development and operation of the collaborative school. That same year, Sentara Health contributed $6 million across the three partner institutions — $2 million each to Old Dominion University, Norfolk State University and then-Eastern Virginia Medical School — to help launch the initiative.

“This accreditation demonstrates the importance of regionalism in Hampton Roads and what becomes possible when higher education institutions unite with a shared purpose to address critical regional needs, including improved health outcomes. Norfolk State University’s partnership in the Joint School of Public Health reflects our deep commitment to preparing the next generation of public health professionals who will eliminate health disparities and strengthen communities across Virginia and the nation,” said Norfolk State University President Javaune Adams-Gaston, Ph.D.

“Earning accreditation reflects years of vision, collaboration and determination and signals to students, employers and community partners that we are meeting the highest standards in public health education, while remaining focused on the needs of the communities we serve,” said Old Dominion University President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D.

Li-Wu Chen, Ph.D., M.H.S.A., founding dean and professor for the school, added, “This accreditation is not only the culmination of efforts, but the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Joint School of Public Health.”