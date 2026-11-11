Homegoing Service of Rev. Dr. Robert G. Murray “He Was A Prince In Our Midst”

By New Journal and Guide Staff

NORFOLK

The Celebration of Life Service for Rev. Dr. Robert G. Murray, 81, was a memorable occasion for Clergy, Family and Friends to celebrate his life well-lived.

The Celebration of Life Service for Rev. Dr. Robert G. Murray on November 9 was a memorable occasion for Clergy, Family and Friends to celebrate his life well-lived. Murray, 81, the 19th Pastor of the Historic First Baptist Church (FBC) of Norfolk for 38 years before his retirement in 2022, passed on October 31.

FBC Leader Rev. Gloria Newsome-Brickhouse, Assistant to Pastor Murray, served as the Worship Leader; and FBC Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Jerry L. Holmes delivered the Eulogy. Music was provided by the FBC Combined Choirs with Brother Jerry Davis as Organist.

Reflections came from local, state and national corners of the world as representatives remembered the many contributions of the beloved Pastor.

Norfolk Mayor Dr. Kenneth Alexander called Dr. Murray “A Prince In Our Midst.” He announced that Posey Lane where the Murray Center is located will be renamed the Robert G. Murray Lane in his honor and for his lasting impact on the City.

State Senator Angelia Graves, who spoke after Alexander, delivered a State Proclamation and a letter from Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger marking the supreme life of Dr. Murray. She presented the Murray Family with a Virginia State Flag the Governor had ordered flown at the State Capital in his honor.

In his time of reflection, U.S. Congressman Bobby Scott said, “We have lost a ‘Shepherd for Justice,’ highlighting Dr. Murray’s leadership in calling for quality schools in Norfolk during the 1990s reversal of school desegregation efforts. “His life was a lesson and a challenge to us,” said Scott, “that what endures are the lives we touch.”

A highlight of many during the full service of tributes came from the Murray Ready Academy, led by Principal Mrs. Fatima Cason. She informed the capacity seat audience that the Ready Academy had named that day the “Dr. Robert G. Murray Day” and that the Academy is renaming its library, now under restoration,after Dr. and Mrs. Murray. Further, going forward, the Academy will award two $1,000 scholarships annually in Dr. Murray’s name to Ready Academy graduates attending either Norfolk State University or Hampton University.

An assembly of small and older Academy students marched into the sanctuary with their teachers, some onto the pulpit, where they sang. They marched out singing, “On The Battlefield for my Lord,” under the FBC Youth Ministries and Youth Pastor, Rev. Travis Barnes.

Among those present at the Celebration of Life were top representatives from the various religious associations Dr. Murray had led and/or supported over his lengthy ministry career. These included the following:

Metro Ministers of Virginia, President Rev. Joseph Fleming; Baptist General Convention, Rev. Dr. Gisleda A. Bayton, President, and Rev. Dr. Sylvester, the Robert G. Murray Foundation, Inc.; ABCOTS, Rev. Dr. James Harrison, Executive Minister; Lott Carey, Dr. Clifford Jones and Rev. Dr. Emmett L. Dunn, Executive Secretary.

A second Category of Reflections was delivered by Civic Leaders, Norfolk Mayor Dr. Kenneth Alexander, State Senator Angelia Graves, and Hampton University’s Dr. Kenneth DeSandies, MD. Also, present for reflections was U.S. Congressman Bobby Scott.

Local and State Pastoral Reflections were delivered by Rev. Dr. Terry D. Streeter, Washington, D.C.; Rev. Dr. Yvonne Bibbs, Richmond, Va.; Dr. Joseph Dancy, Jr., Charlotte, N.C.; Rev. Shady Clark, Richmond, Va.,; Rev. Dr. Charles Hart, D.Min., Norfolk, Va.; and Rev. Evelyn L. Lee, representing the FBC Ministerial Staff Past and Present.

Reflections from the Family, representing the Holmes and Murray Tree, were delivered by Mrs. Richardine Alston, Robin Putnam-Hamlet and Lawrence Holmes. Also, representing the Bradley Christian and Battle Family Tree was Ronald Horne.

The Robert G. And Amanda Murray Family Grandchildren—Garvey, Lydia, “O” Josiah, Niama and Nkosi—along with the Murray Family Sons, Chioke, Yohance, and Osaze—represented their Family.

Others on the program were Rev. Dr. James Edwards III, (Invocation); Rev T. Michele Loga, (Hymn of Comfort); Rev. Dr. Leo Whitaker and Rev. Dr. Vivian E. Baker (OT Scripture Reading); Rev. Dr. Wendell Waller and Rev. Dr. Alonza Lawrence (NT Scriptire Reading); Rev Dr. Peter Wherey (Prayre of Comfort); Siste Lula-Seasr-Rogers and De4acon Alfredia Watson (Acknowledgdements); Paul Robinson III and Breaona Brown (Ctreative Arts Selection).