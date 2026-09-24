Local News in Virginia
Early Voting Opens Across Virginia For Nov. 3 Election
Virginia’s early voting period for the Nov. 3 general election is underway, giving voters multiple opportunities to cast ballots in person or by mail before Election Day.
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HAMPTON ROADS
Virginia voters are once again being given more than a month to cast their ballots before Election Day, as early voting for the Nov. 3 general election began Sept. 18 across the Commonwealth.
The 45-day early voting period runs through Saturday, Oct. 31, giving registered voters the opportunity to vote in person without providing a reason for voting early. Early voting is available at designated voter registration offices and satellite locations throughout Virginia, although schedules and locations vary by locality.
This year’s ballot includes a U.S. Senate race, contests for all 11 of Virginia’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and three proposed amendments to the Virginia Constitution. Some voters also will decide local referendums, special elections and other local contests.
Election officials are encouraging voters to check their registration status and confirm their local early voting location and hours before heading to the polls.
Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of vote-by-mail ballots are on their way to households across the Commonwealth. Mail ballots come with instructions on how to track the ballot. But if you’d like to fill out your mail-in ballot and drop it off in person, that’s an option too.For official election information, voters should consult their local registrar or the Virginia Department of Elections.
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