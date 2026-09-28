COMMENTARY: An Informed Vote Is a Powerful Vote

By Roy Malonson

Black Press USA Wire

For African Americans, voting has always represented more than simply choosing a name on a ballot. It is an opportunity to participate in decisions that can shape education, employment, public safety, housing, health care, economic opportunity, and the future of our communities.

Being politically liberal, conservative, independent, or somewhere in between should not mean automatically supporting every candidate associated with a particular political party. Voters should examine what candidates actually stand for, what policies they have supported, and whether their records match the promises they make during election season.

The most important question should be: Which candidates and policies will create meaningful opportunities and address the concerns facing our communities?

That requires looking beyond campaign slogans and political labels. Voters can examine positions on issues such as protecting voting rights, strengthening public education, supporting small businesses, expanding economic opportunities, improving neighborhoods, addressing discrimination, and ensuring equal treatment under the law. Candidates should also be held accountable for their records—not simply their campaign speeches.

African American communities are not politically monolithic, and no party should assume that Black voters automatically owe it their support. Political leaders earn votes by listening to constituents, addressing their concerns and demonstrating a commitment to the principles they claim to support.

Voting is also about local elections. City councils, school boards, county officials, judges, and state legislators make decisions that can have an immediate impact on families and neighborhoods. Those races deserve the same attention as presidential elections.

Ultimately, the responsibility belongs to every voter. Study the candidates. Compare their platforms. Examine their records. Question campaign promises. Discuss the issues with others. Then cast a ballot based on your values, priorities and judgment.

The strongest political voice is an informed and engaged community that holds every party accountable.

Based on reporting by African-American News and Issues – Dallas.