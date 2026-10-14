Black Business News
Black Unemployment Jumps to 7% as U.S. Job Growth Slows
Black unemployment jumped to 7% in September as U.S. employers added just 29,000 jobs, raising concerns about the widening racial employment gap and its impact on Black families.
#BlackUnemployment, #BlackWorkers, #JobsReport, #EconomicNews, #BlackEconomicEmpowerment, #LaborMarket, #EmploymentNews, #HamptonRoads, #NewJournalAndGuide
By New Journal and Guide Staff
WASHINGTON
The nation’s unemployment rate edged upward in September, but the increase was much sharper among Black workers, renewing concerns about the uneven impact of a slowing labor market.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday October 2 that the overall unemployment rate rose to 4.2%, from 4.1% in August. Employers added just 29,000 jobs during the month, while job totals for July and August were revised downward by a combined 60,000.
For Black workers, the September numbers were considerably more pronounced.
The Black unemployment rate climbed to 7.0%, up a full percentage point from 6.0% in August. In September 2025, the rate was 7.6%. The September increase also was substantially higher than the unemployment rate for White workers, which stood at 3.6%.
The latest figures mean that Black workers experienced an unemployment rate nearly twice that of White workers.
The number of unemployed Black workers increased from about 1.32 million in August to 1.55 million in September, according to the BLS. At the same time, the Black labor-force participation rate rose from 61.6% to 62.5%, meaning more Black Americans were either working or actively seeking work.
That combination is important. The increase in unemployment was not simply the result of fewer people looking for jobs. More Black workers entered the labor force, while the number of unemployed also increased.
For communities across Hampton Roads and other areas with large Black populations, the national figures offer another measure to watch as employers become more cautious about hiring.
The national labor market itself has not shown a dramatic collapse. The BLS said unemployment has remained within a relatively narrow range of 4.1% to 4.3% since March. But the September report highlights a persistent racial disparity in unemployment that has continued even as the overall job market has remained relatively stable.
For Black workers and families, the question now is whether September’s sharp increase represents a temporary monthly fluctuation or the beginning of a longer trend.
The next BLS employment report, scheduled for Nov. 6, will provide another look at whether the disparity widens, narrows or remains at its current level.
This article is AI-assisted
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