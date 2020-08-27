Two Local Teens Among Medalists at NAACP ACTSO National Competition 

HAMPTON ROADS

Nine students representing Area II in the 2020 NAACP AfroAmerican Academic, Technological, Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO) National Competition are being celebrated for their national accomplishments.

Two students were named medalists, to include 16-year-old Ayana Askew of Norfolk, who is the 2020 National “GOLD” Medalist in Performing Arts in Poetry Performance and 15-year-old Amirat Kadri of Virginia Beach, who is the National “BRONZE” Medalist in Visual Arts in Painting.

“Each student was a pioneer who discovered how to navigate through this pandemic in spite of being quarantined. They are amazingly talented, gifted and winners!,” said their adult advisor Sylvia Lennell, Norfolk NAACP ACT-SO Chair.

“Simply the Best! Much Respect to All of You!”, she added.

Lennell said Area II NAACP was well represented on the virtual stage of the 42nd National Awards Ceremony, having as its theme, BELIEVE!

“It was exciting to watch Aderonke Adelekee (representing Portsmouth) and Jalyn White (representing Virginia Beach) as they shared their personal orations on “Why I Believe”; as well as, to hear Lindsey Turner (representing Chesapeake) as one of five students in a select ensemble singing “They Live In You, Siyahamba.”

For more information email area2actsonetwork@gmail.com for 2021 Registration information.