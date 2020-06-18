Pusha T Brings COVID-19 Relief Event to Military Circle Mall

By Randy Singleton

NJG Community Correspondent

NORFOLK—Grammy-nominated Virginia Beach native Pusha T partnered with former NBA star Ricky Davis and music legend Tony Draper to bring the “Feed Your City Challenge” to Norfolk as a COVID-19 relief event on Saturday (June 6). The food bank event was set up at the Military Mall parking lot as a drive-thru, no contact service to provide fresh groceries and essential supplies for 3,000 community members or until the supplies ran out.

The drive-thru event saw hundreds of cars snake around Military Circle Mall. The event was held in partnership with Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander, Chief of Police Larry D. Boone, and the Economic Development Authority of Norfolk.

In an interview with the Hampton Roads rapper, Pusha T told this reporter, “We out here today just trying to lighten the load for the community.”