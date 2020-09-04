Connect with us

Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax Stand with Sen. Louise Lucas

Published

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax stands by Sen. Louise Lucas, the highest ranking African American woman in Virginia’s history. Sen. Lucas, the President ProTem of the Virginia Senate, was charged on 08/18/20 with a nuisance felony as she traveled to as special session in Richmond, Va to introduce game-changing police reform legislation. Sen. Lucas represents Portsmouth, Va. Portsmouth has a history of racism and nuisance charges leveled against Black elected officials in an attempt to weaken their power and influence. #Portsmouth19 #NotThisTime

