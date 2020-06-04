Dr. Olivia Newby Receives Statewide Award For Dedication To Healthy Living

Special To The Guide

Dr. Olivia Newby, DNP, FNP-BC, CDE, is a family nurse practitioner, entrepreneur, business owner and diabetes educator serving families and individuals in Hampton Roads. Now, she has been recognized as one of six award recipients from across the state for her dedication to her profession.

As this year’s recipient of the Virginia Council of Nurse Practitioners’ President’s Award, Dr. Newby has gone above and beyond to advocate for the advancement of nurse practitioners in Virginia. The VCNP is the statewide professional association for all licensed nurse practitioners across Virginia, which recognizes nurse practitioners and champions across the state each year at an annual conference.

Healthy living is a common theme in Dr. Newby’s work with patients in Hampton Roads. She is the owner of the Healthy Living Center in Norfolk, a facility devoted to increasing health awareness and education in the Norfolk community. The center offers a variety of resources, including classes on healthy cooking, diabetes education and nutrition counseling.

She also serves as a certified diabetes educator at Primary Care Specialists, an independently owned practice, and is a board member of the American Heart Association-Hampton Roads.

Dr. Newby’s involvement on a regional and statewide level to advance the profession of nurse practitioners is notable. She currently serves as the president-elect of VCNP, is the immediate past president of VCNP’s Tidewater region and served as the co-chair at the VCNP’s Tidewater annual pharmacology conference. In addition to her award from VCNP, Dr. Newby is one of only 71 nurse practitioners across the country this year to be named a fellow of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Dr. Newby is an alumna of Howard University, Hampton University and Old Dominion University. With 22 years of clinical experience, she has made a significant impact in the lives of local patients with her dedication to promoting and educating the community about healthy living.

You can learn more about Dr. Newby and her work at http://www.hlcnorfolk.com and http://primarycarespecialists.co.