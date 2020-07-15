Doctor Urges Guarding Eyes From COVID-19 With Glasses Or Shields

New York, NY

“During the coronavirus pandemic, people should guard their eyes with glasses or face shields to protect their eyes from virus infection,” said Dr. Daniel Laroche, Director of Glaucoma Services and President of Advanced Eyecare of New York.

People also need to know, even though there are many concerns about COVID-19, common-sense precautions can significantly reduce the risk of infection, he says, adding: “Wash hands frequently, follow good contact lens hygiene and avoid rubbing or touching our mouth, nose, and especially our eyes.” Dr. Laroche is also affiliated with the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai, Island Eye Surgical Center, and New York University.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also changed the way people visit their doctors. For patients over 60, Dr. Laroche advises it’s better to stay home and do telehealth over the phone or video consultation until the pandemic flattens. He also encourages people to wear face masks on visits and maintain social distancing, even if they are in a health clinic.

“Eyesight or human vision is one of the most important senses. As much as 80% of what we feel comes through our sense of sight. By protecting the eyes, people will reduce the chance of blindness and vision loss while also staying on top of any developing eye diseases, such as glaucoma and cataracts. A healthy brain function requires a healthy vision. The brain is our most essential organ, and it allows us to control other organs. Normal and healthy vision contributes to improved learning and comprehension for a better quality of life,” says Dr. Laroche. www.advancedeyecareny.com.