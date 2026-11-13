Danville Elects First Woman To City Council In 16 Years

By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

In January, Shakeva Frazier will make history when she raises her right hand and is sworn in as a member of Danville City Council. Frazier won the seat in the November 3 election.

The last woman to serve on Danville’s city council was also a Black woman, Ruby Archie, who was the city’s first Black city council member. Archie later served as Danville’s female mayor from 1994-2000. Archie, a former teacher, died in 2010, decades after she had journeyed through the landmark Brown vs. Board of Education decision, the Massive Resistance effort in Virginia, and school integration efforts in Danville. Her name graces the Ruby B. Archie Public Library on Patton Street.

Danville is located about three and a half hours from Norfolk. Danville has a population of about 41,000. Danville is 38.8 percent White, 50.5 percent Black, 1.2 percent Asian, 5.6 percent Hispanic, according to census data.

On May 31, 1963, Danville experienced Bloody Monday during the civil rights movement because of segregated schools, segregated public buses, and public buildings. Black people were also prohibited from eating at the lunch counters at places like Woolworth’s.

“We never thought, ‘This is making history,’” said Dorothy Zellner, a White civil rights protester who trained with the Congress of Racial Equality in non-violent resistance and participated in the March on Washington, speaking to reporters at the time.

“We never thought of any of that. We just knew that we had to do this now. We can’t wait any longer, it has to be done now. And I guess that’s how everybody felt throughout the South.”

Frazier, who will begin serving on Danville City Council in January said after she won the recent election, “I have seen that advocacy can make a difference.”

Frazier, a Danville native, has earned degrees at Danville Community College, Averett University, and an executive-level certificate in nonprofit leadership from Duke University.

“I have spent years working directly with people through the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, the church and community-based tutorial programs, AmeriCorps, and Project Imagine,” Frazier said in a recent interview in the Star Tribune.

“Today, I am the executive director of Third Chance Housing, a non-profit focused on affordable housing and eviction prevention. I have also served on several boards and committees in our city and state, including Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services, the Boys & Girls Club, the Wednesday Club, the Center for Early Success, and the Police Use of Force Review Committee. I am also the immediate past president of Danville Riverview Rotary.”

She added, “I decided to run because I have spent years doing the groundwork, working with people and serving this community. I believe that experience should also have a place at the table.”

When Frazier joins the city council in January, she will advocate for prosperity, economic opportunity, youth development and opportunity, and strong, stable neighborhoods.

“I believe one of our biggest challenges is making sure we manage Danville’s growth in a way that also takes care of the people who already call Danville home.”

Frazier added, “One thing people may not know about me is that I have served my way into many of the positions I have held.”