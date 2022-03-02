Critical Race Theory (CRT)

By Sean C. Bowers

Those suffering from “White fragility” might get their feelings hurt or worse; not telling White children the truth about their history all because it triggers them to not feel their best most oppressive about themselves, and what THEIR WHITE ancestors did to the various peoples of color.

By not educating them with their real history we permanently color blind them to the historical facts. It is our job to be truthful -all of us. We can’t hurt the feelings of White children or make them take actual ownership of the history of what their parents and their ancestors of the White brotherhood tried to minimize or outright dismiss. Our job is to study the facts.

White slave owners never thought about people of color’s FEELINGS during the 400 years of oppression. Slavery, rape, and lynching were built-into the American “system” to RE-IN-FORCE WHITE PRIVILEGE’S RULE AT ALL $$$$ COSTS!

As we are becoming educated in the truth of the matter (the feelings of Whites being protected) seems the furthest reach for the already brittle White excuse tower of babble. Those Whites who honestly choose to see in the mirror’s lens, the atrocious actions and the MULTI-GENERATIONAL PAIN WHITES WILLINGLY CHOSE TO ALLOW AND TO PROFIT FROM (CRT= Calculated Re-Medial-Evil Tribalism) can eventually move past it.

It’s the “WHITE APPROPRIATION OF ….” FACTOR! Now Whites appropriate BLACK anger and rage. Whites are being forced to acknowledge and be held historically accountable for their own UN-GOD-LIKE, Un-Worthy, un-Christian and un-apologetic actions. They are ashamed, angry and mad. Today the oppressed people of color still deal with the White appropriation gene that rears its ugly racist head. That “White gene” is used by Whites to “Harvard MBA insert themselves into” their viewpoint of ownership of any issue, industry’s credit profits, or positions of power, to benefit only them at the expense of all others.

Prime examples of Whites profiting from minorities’ musicians, artists, and athletes of color include the Music recording industry’s production, ownership, categories, trends, awards, and labels, and major league professional and college sports leagues, including basketball, football, baseball, hockey and soccer. It is quite clear the main White talent is taking advantage of others’ labor, creativity, talent and efforts by any means necessary. We now have other forms of slavery, indentured servants, Jim Crow, pimping, prison wardens, drug kin-pins, and politicians.

Once slavery ended, Whites turned their sights on the rights of people of color and tried to deny them their rights: the vote, free speech and equality. It took a hundred years from 1864-1964 for the Civil Rights law’s passage, made possible by Dr. King’s hard work and Lyndon Baines Johnson’s sense of true Southern decency. From 1965-until NOW, the Republican Party has become the party of few or no healing ideas. They blame and inflame, using the race-baited issue (EX-)MASTERFULLY.

For instance, each Kentucky citizen takes $14,000 more dollars than they contribute nationally. That is by definition the very “socialism” of which they accuse the Left. The less populated red states use their voting clout to tout, and flout the Left’s progressive agenda at every junction of light and opportunity. Fewer people with outsized voting block clout, via Republican Party-filibustered-racism have never even formally outlawed or condemned lynching.

Now that shrinking White Right minority seeks to nullify the REAL history’s teachings so their White kids can (strategically MIS-EDUCATEDLY) keep wondering why people of color are so upset and angry. The average White family in America is worth ten times the average Black family. That disparity, born during 200 years of slavery, denied Blacks any formal education and was prohibited for another 100 years. The Jim Crow systemic racist system was solely designed (since its inception) to deny Blacks and women from ever being equal to White men.

The IRONY of this is that CRT, CRITCAL RACE THEORY, the teaching of factual history where Whites are shown to be accountable is NOT CURRENTLY BEING TAUGHT in any of the UNITED STATES. Yet the new Virginia Republican Governor (MINI-45-TRUMP-KIN) has set up a CRT Complaint Hotline for folks who fear feeling triggered by their family history teachings not honestly holding up to the truth. (Swamp that line with calls, folks, until it is disconnected. What another WHITE APPROPRIATION absurdity.)

All positions to access equality, equity, politics and justice run straight head-long into more White COG-BLOCKERS, no matter which way one turns. Emma Goldman wrote the “The most violent element in society is ignorance.”

White feelings will just have to be hurt because White children will never learn or be taught the truth by their own White relatives or ancestors about the atrocities, they know were committed that many White people were party to, and still benefit greatly from to this day. Not teaching White children those truths, insures they will continue to live in that ignorance.

Missing the opportunity to educate them is deciding to carry on the racist traditions becoming downstream offspring waves of the racists their past generations exhibited and extolled.

Sean C. Bowers has written the last twenty-four years, as a White Quaker Southern man, for the nations’ third oldest Black Newspaper, the New Journal and Guide, of Norfolk, VA, about overcoming racism, sexism, classism, and religious persecution. Some of his latest NJ&G articles detailing the issues can found by searching “Sean C. Bowers” on the NJ&G website. Contact him directly on social media at Linkedin.com or by e-mail V1ZUAL1ZE@aol.com NNPA 2019 Publisher of the Year, Brenda H. Andrews (NJ&G 34 years) has always been his publisher.