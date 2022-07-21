Community Happenings: Vol. 122, No. 29, July 21 – July 27 , 2022

Community News

Missing 4-Year’s Family Offers $25,000 Reward

NORFOLK

The family of missing 4-year old Codi Bigsby is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to finding the toddler or the arrest and prosecution of whoever took him. The announcement was made at a press conference on Friday July 8 at the office of attorney Amina Matheny-Willard.

The Bigsby famiy and their attorney allege that the Hampton Police Department and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office have mishandled the case from the very beginning and have violated the constitutional rights of the missing boy’s father Cory Bigsby since he first reported his son disappearance in January.

Matheny-Willard asserted that when Cory Bigsby would not confess to the police about having a role in his son’s disappearance, the Commonwealth Attorney overcharged Bigsby in court with felonies. She pointed out that Bigsby had 7 charges in General District Court, then 23 additional charges were added in Circuit Court for a total of 30 charges, which carry a penalty of 117 years.

The Bigsby family warned against contributing to fake GoFundMe pages and they thanked the volunteers who have assisted the family.

2022 Spartan Golf Tournament At Bide-a-Wee Course On July 29

NORFOLK

The 2022 Spartan Golf Tournament sponsored by the NSU Athletics Foundation and NSU Athletics takes place Friday July 29, 2022 at Bide-a-Wee Golf Course in Portsmouth. The golf tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m. A continental breakfast will be provided, followed by lunch, and an awards program.

This annual fun-filled event assists with scholarships and program initiatives. Proceeds from the 2021 Spartan Golf tournament were nearly $25,000 and NSUAF was able to provide more than $105,000 in scholarships and program initiatives for NSU.

This year’s tournament team members and their contacts are: Chairman Ashley Avery 757-770-6618; Alfred Steward, 757- 575-3966; Brenda Betts, 757-685-5136; Eric Majette, 757-729-7040; and Fran Steward, 757-679-1563.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

NSU and VSU Among 10 Virginia Colleges To Freeze Tuition

PETERSBURG

Virginia State in Petersburg and Norfolk State University are two of 10 state colleges that will not increase tuition costs this academic year for in-state undergraduates. The move came after Gov. Glenn Youngkin urged schools to freeze tuition rates and lighten the burden on college students and their families.

According to news reports, these ten colleges will freeze tuition rates for in-state undergraduates: Virginia State University, Norfolk State University, Virginia Commonwealth University, James Madison University, Virginia Military Institute, The University of Mary Washington, Longwood University, Old Dominion University, Virginia Tech, and The College of William & Mary.

Mrs. Marion Ferebee-100 Years Young!!

CHESAPEAKE

Recently family, friends and local leaders helped Mrs. Marion Ferebee Smith celebrate her 100th birthday. Mrs. Ferebee is a retired educator, missionary and friend of the community. Mrs. Ferebee was treated to salutes and citations from political and civic leaders who attended the event, including Chesapeake Councilperson Dr. Ella Ward, State Senators Louise Lucas and Lionell Spruill.

Kevin Hart Is Coming to Norfolk

NORFOLK

It’s not clear if Kevin Hart will sort through the controversial Will Smith and Chris Rock squabble when he performs in Norfolk at Chrysler Hall, on Aug. 21, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

While Rock has said in some of his latest stand-up routines that he’s gotten most of his hearing back since Smith slapped him, he said he will not talk in-depth about the matter until he makes a special for Netflix.“Don’t expect me to talk about the bulls–t. I’ll talk about it at some point — on Netflix. Your tickets were expensive, but not that expensive.”

His 2017 standup tour, “What Now,” grossed over $100 million worldwide. Tickets range from $59.50 – $150.50 for his “Reality Tour” in Norfolk.