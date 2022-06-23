Connect with us

“Commemoration Of Juneteenth In Hampton Roads”

Published

HAMPTON ROADS
Among area city celebrations, a City of Chesapeake Juneteenth event was hosted by The Chesapeake Juneteenth Foundation, Inc. on Saturday, June 18 at the Chesapeake Conference Center. This was the second year the foundation had chosen the Chesapeake Conference Center for its annual observance and included an afternoon of fine dining, fellowship, educational lectures and musical entertainment. In photo, Ernest Lowery (at mic), Chairman of the Chesapeake Juneteenth Foundation, Inc. with members of his Board of Directors, responds to an official greeting and proclamation from the City of Chesapeake delivered by Councilwoman Debbie Ritter.)

Juneteenth celebrations were held in cities throughout Hampton Roads this year, including Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, Norfolk, Newport News, and Hampton. In Virginia Beach, an original artwork walk spearheaded by the Virginia African American Cultural Center, Inc. in partnership with the City was unveiled on the boardwalk in celebration of the theme “Unity in the Community and Families Activities.” It will stay on display for a short time for public observation.

In Portsmouth, the City proclaimed June 19, 2022 in honor of its hometown national recording music group “BlackStreet” which was on hand to perform for a sizable crowd at the High Street Landing.

President Biden signed the federal holiday into law on June 17, 2021 as The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.

