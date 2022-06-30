Community Happenings: Vol. 122, No. 25, June 30 – July 6, 2022

Community News For This Week

Rev. Geoffrey Guns Honored As “Vaccinating Machine in Norfolk!”

HAMPTON ROADS

Virginia State Delegate Angelia Williams Graves recently presented Second Calvary Baptist Church’s Senior Pastor, Rev. Dr. Geoffrey V. Guns with Joint Virginia House and Senate Resolution #160 for his work vaccinating over 6.000 Norfolk residents to protect them against the COVID-19 virus over the past year.

Delegate Graves described Guns as a “One Man Vaccinating Machine in Norfolk!” She said the work of Rev. Guns and his Vaccination Outreach team, which includes First Lady Rosetta Guns helped organize Vaccination Clinic events at various Norfolk churches, including his own, since early 2021.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with the People’s Pharmacy on Church Street. Their action is “the epitome of meeting the needs of people and changing lives,” according to the Resolution.

Rev. Guns and his First Lady have been leading Second Calvary Baptist for 39 years.

Del. Price Gets Award For Voting Rights

NEWPORT NEWS

Delegate Marcia “Cia” Price, who represents the 95th District in the Virginia House of Delegates, was recently given the Jack Brooks Leadership Award for her efforts to secure access to the ballot box by fighting to pass the Voting Rights Act of Virginia.

The first of its kind in the South, and in the face of threats to the nation’s democracy, the Voting Rights Act of Virginia codified essential voter protections, outlawed voter intimidation and discrimination, and addressed the ongoing attempts to silence the electoral voice of Virginia’s Black communities and communities of color.

“I am humbled to receive the Jack Brooks Leadership Award for championing the ground-breaking Voting Rights Act of Virginia. Modeled after the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965, this historic legislation addresses the very real and imminent efforts to undermine our democracy. Through this law, we provide essential protections against voter discrimination and reverse many of the wrongs Virginia’s Black and Brown communities have endured as obstacles to voting. And even as we celebrate this win, we must remain committed to fighting ongoing voter suppression in all its forms,” said Delegate Price.

Jeb Brooks, Chairman of the Jack Brooks Foundation Board of Directors and son of the late Congressman Jack Brooks, added, “Delegate Price’s leadership in passing the Virginia Voting Rights Act was truly extraordinary and deserving of the highest praise. Her actions represent a shining example for elected officials across the country who are committed to ensuring that all Americans have an opportunity to fully participate in the electoral process.”

Lisa Godley Honored For Outstanding Work At WHRO

HAMPTON ROADS

It was a good night for Lisa Godley and WHRO on Friday June 24. Godley won two of the coveted awards presented by the Virginia Association of Broadcasters at VAB’s 85th Annual Summer Convention at the Marriott Hotel in Virginia Beach.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She won one award for her work on “Freeman Vines and the Hanging Tree Guitars” (Best Human Interest Series), and a second for “Buried History: First Baptist Church” (Best in Investigative Reporting).

Not satisfied with winning two outstanding awards, the following night in Bethesda, Md., Godley won two Emmys at the regional Ernmy Awards for her work on “Cannabis Sniffing Canine: Out of a Job?” in the Societal Concern Short form category. Also “Diversity, Equity, and Equity” in the Short Form Category.

Godley is co-host and producer of the local NPR outlet, WHRV-89.5 weekly talk show “Another View,” with Barbara Hamm Lee. She has won five Emmys to date and at least 10 VAB Awards.

Godley holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Norfolk State University and a master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from Nortlrwestem Universitv.

Rev. Dr. Edwards, III Celebrates 80 th Birthday

By Rev. Dee Edwards

Special To The Guide

The original birthdate was June 15, 1942, at 3:00 a.m. The birth event occurred in the Huntersville section of Norfolk, VA in the upstairs back bedroom of his grandparents’ four room apartment with no indoor plumbing. It was here that a ten-pound bouncing baby boy entered the world. He was the first-born child to James and Clarestine Edwards, Jr. and the first grandchild of Charlie and Clara Davis.

Eighty year later, the Edwards clan and a few extended family members and I went into action to plan a two-day surprise birthday for the honoree, Rev. Dr. James Edwards, III. No one had ever been able to surprise my husband. I was determined that this time that would change. So off I sent my “busy elves” to work.

The first event was a drive by (no shooting) with masked well-wishers, gifts, and birthday greetings from the cavalcade of cars passing on the back side of Indian River High School on June 11th at 12 Noon.

The major details for the second part of the surprise, the date, place, and time, were a “piece of cake.” June 12, Riverwalk Clubhouse, at 3:00 p.m. All the planning had to be hush, hush so five grandchildren and one great-grandson could not know beforehand or surely, they would tell PaPa and spoil the surprise.

My husband made prior plans to attend a 4:00 p.m. church concert with family members. Our oldest grandson was to drive to the concert but feigned needing to detour because he left his wallet at the Riverwalk Clubhouse where he attended an Omega Psi Phi fraternity meeting earlier. When James walked in, the shocked expression on his face was priceless.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Yes, I had accomplished “Mission Impossible.” This surprise succeeded where others had failed. When the party crowd yelled, “Surprise…Happy Birthday,” He threw up his Omega “hooks” and finally acknowledged, “Wow, you got me!”

The City Of Petersburg Proclaims Never Give Up Day”, August 18

PETERSBURG, VA

The city of Petersburg announced recently it is joining community members in celebrating Never Give Up Day and thereby proclaims August 18, 2022, as Never Give Up Day in its jurisdiction.

Never Give Up Day is a global celebration day focused on cultivating a mindset of determination. The day encourages awareness-raising activities, (sports)events, run for charity, workshops and community programs. Health care and social associations, organizations and charities can initiate their call to action and fundraising events. All in all, Never Give Up Day provides a common platform for individuals and professionals to use their imagination and judgment to innovate to inspire.

The day not only applauds people for reaching their goals, but also supports those who are still trying to achieve their goals. Most importantly, the countless stories and testimonials from those who faced incredible odds, but nonetheless refused to give up, showcase the impactful resilience and determination in our community.

No matter what good cause, charity, sport or business you represent, every mission is directly or tangentially related to Never Give Up Day.

For more info: http://www.nevergiveupday.com

Cong. Scott Joins U.S. Delegation To Philippines

WASHINGTON, D.C.

President Biden recently announced a Presidential Delegation to the Republic of the Philippines led by the Second Gentleman of the United States Douglas Emhoff to attend the Inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, Jr. Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03), Co-chair of the U.S.-Philippines Friendship Caucus and the only Member of Congress of Filipino ancestry currently serving, was selected to join the Second Gentleman and other U.S. government officials as a member of the Presidential Delegation.

“I am honored to be selected by the President to join the Second Gentleman on this Presidential Delegation to represent our nation at the inauguration of President-elect Marcos of the Philippines,” said Congressman Scott.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This trip will be particularly meaningful both personally and professionally. My grandfather Valentin Cortez Hamlin was an immigrant from Benguet, Philippines, who stowed away on a ship during the Spanish-American War, was adopted by a U.S. Navy officer and grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“I also have the privilege of representing a rich and vibrant Filipino-American community in Hampton Roads and I look forward to using this opportunity to help strengthen the ties between our two countries.”