Old School Legends Recognize Region’s “Best Ballers”

On September 17, 2022 at the Chesapeake Conference Center, the region’s best “ballers” were recognized by the Old School Legends.

Tony Christopher Ellis, one of the best forwards and centers in the peninsula area. He attended Huntington Warwick High School, Newport News, Va. He played basketball at Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, and Old Dominion University, Norfolk.

Barry Mitchell, an outstanding guard and forwards at First Colonial High School, Virginia Beach. He attended Norfolk State University

Samantha Thompson Richardson, one of the most impressive point guards at Manor High School, Portsmouth. She attended Hampton Institute and is Old School Legends’ “First Female Nominee”.

Michael C. Smith, a hard working ball player, one of the most dominant rounder at Green Run High School Virginia Beach. He attended Norfolk State University.

Benjamin Brown, Jr., an excellent guard out of Hopewell High School, Hopewell Va. He attended and played basketball at ECSU, Elizabeth City, NC

Horace Lambert, a great center who had a dangerous defensive and offensive style when playing against his opponents at Norview High School, Norfolk. He attended Old Dominion University.

Camp Anderson, a dominant point guard at Maggie L. Walker High School, Richmond, Va. He attended Norfolk State College, and Old Dominion University.

Willie Ponds, Jr., an exceptional point guard and small forward at Manor High School, Portsmouth. He played All-Army and D.J. Kickers, FIBA Wurzberg, Germany.

Sean Bell, a distinguished point guard at Indian River High School, Chesapeake. He attended St. Paul’s College, Lawrenceville, Va. and Norfolk State University.

