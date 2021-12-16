Military Mall Vaccination Site Extends Services To Persons 16-17 Years of Age

NORFOLK

The Community Vaccination Center (CVC), at the former Macy’s department store location at Military Circle Mall (MCM) located at 880 N. Military Highway, Norfolk is now offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination booster for persons ages 16 through 17 years of age.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster for persons ages 16 through 17 years of age was endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday, December 9. Individuals who are 16 or 17 years of age should receive the Pfizer booster dose at least six months after completion of primary vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

“Now that the presence of the Omicron variant has been confirmed in Virginia, booster vaccines help to broaden and strengthen immunity in those who are fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Parham Jaberi, Chief Deputy Commissioner for VDH and Acting Director for Norfolk Health District. “If you are eligible, now is the time to get the booster to help strengthen our community and to stop the spread of the virus. And if you haven’t been vaccinated, now is the time. All persons 5 years of age and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”

All COVID-19 vaccinations, pediatric and adult, will continue to be offered at the MCM. The vaccine remains FREE and open to those working or living in other jurisdictions including those traveling from other states. The MCM community vaccination center is open 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. Since the MCM’s reopening as a CVC on October 9, more than 26,000 vaccinations have been provided.

Appointments for vaccination are strongly encouraged to avoid extended wait times, but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, visit Norfolk/VAB and input “23502” into the zip code search bar to schedule an appointment at the MCM vaccination center, or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). The Norfolk COVID-19 hotline (757) 683-2745 can also assist with general questions or scheduling appointments.