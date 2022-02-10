Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Coach Clifton Black
Coach Clifton Black
Coach Clifton Black. Photo by Randy Singleton

Hampton Roads Community News

Manor High And City Officials Honor Coach Black

Published

PORTSMOUTH

Manor High School honored its first boys basketball coach, Clifton Black, with a halftime ceremony on Friday, February 4, 2022. Coach Black led the boys basketball program when the school first opened in 1972 to 1986. During the 1982-1983 season, Manor won the regular season Southeastern District title, finishing 18-0. During the halftime ceremony, Portsmouth mayor Shannon Glover read a proclamation from the city council honoring Coach Black. City Councilman Dr. Mark Whitaker and the Manor alumni cheerleaders each presented Coach Black with special awards.

Joined by his former players, Coach Black thanked the Manor High community for being supportive of him over the years. The Manor High boys and girls basketball teams swept cross-town rival Norcom. The Manor boys scored a 97-41 victory, while the Manor girls defeated Norcom 63-23.

Formerly known as Woodrow Wilson High, the school was renamed Manor High in 2021.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
Post Views: 11
In this article:, , , , ,

You May Also Like

National News

FBI To Investigate Bomb Threats Against HBCUs

By Stacy M. Brown NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy...

2 days ago
Amir Locke - Body Camera Amir Locke - Body Camera

National Commentary

“Say His Name”: Amir Locke Killed In “No-Knock” Raid

NJG Staff Report Details are slowly emerging in the shooting death of Amir Locke, 22, who was killed by Minneapolis Police during a no-knock...

2 days ago
Fayron Epps, Ph.D. Fayron Epps, Ph.D.

Hampton Roads Community News

Holding on to Their Faith: Strengthening Black Families Living with Dementia

By B. Denise Hawkins (TriceEdneyWire.com) When Fayron Epps was growing up in New Orleans, Louisiana, worship services weren’t limited to Sundays. “I attended church...

2 days ago
Norfolk Community Hospital Norfolk Community Hospital

Hampton Roads Community News

WEEK TWO Norfolk’s Community Hospital: The Rise of All-Black Hospitals Filled Void In Black Health Care

BLACK HISTORY MONTY 2022-Week Two Norfolk’s Community Hospital: The Rise of All-Black Hospitals Filled Void In Black Health Care   By Leonard E. Colvin...

3 days ago