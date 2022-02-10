Manor High And City Officials Honor Coach Black

PORTSMOUTH

Manor High School honored its first boys basketball coach, Clifton Black, with a halftime ceremony on Friday, February 4, 2022. Coach Black led the boys basketball program when the school first opened in 1972 to 1986. During the 1982-1983 season, Manor won the regular season Southeastern District title, finishing 18-0. During the halftime ceremony, Portsmouth mayor Shannon Glover read a proclamation from the city council honoring Coach Black. City Councilman Dr. Mark Whitaker and the Manor alumni cheerleaders each presented Coach Black with special awards.

Joined by his former players, Coach Black thanked the Manor High community for being supportive of him over the years. The Manor High boys and girls basketball teams swept cross-town rival Norcom. The Manor boys scored a 97-41 victory, while the Manor girls defeated Norcom 63-23.

Formerly known as Woodrow Wilson High, the school was renamed Manor High in 2021.