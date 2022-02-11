GWC High School Alumni Association, Inc. Makes Donation To Honor Mrs. Crittenden

Special To The Guide

NEWPORT NEWS

The George Washington Carver High School Alumni Association, Inc., recently donated $1350 to the Flora D. Crittenden Middle School in Newport New, VA in honor of the late Mrs. Crittenden.

Mrs. Crittenden, who passed in November 2021 at age 97, was a teacher/counselor at Carver High for 32 years before she entered politics as a Newport News City Councilwoman in 1986 for four years, She went on to become a State Delegate and to represent Newport News for a decade. In 1994, the city renamed the building that had been Carver High School into Flora D. Crittenden Middle School.

The Alumni wanted to do something to honor Mrs. Crittenden’s memory and decided to seek donations for the school named for her. The only stipulation for the gift was that it be used for the students.

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, Mittie Ward Dixon, alumni president, and Audrey Williams, treasurer, visited Crittenden and presented a check for $1350 to the principal, Mrs. Natia Smith.

She stated Covid had limited fund raising activities for the school and that the donation was definitely appreciated.