Black College News

Hampton U. Wins Battle For Real HU

Published

By Randy Singleton
Community Affairs Correspondent
New Journal and Guide

HAMPTON
The Hampton University Pirates defeated, former MEAC rival, the Howard University Bisons on Labor Day Saturday (Sept. 3) in the “Battle for the Real HU.” Hampton U., in its first football game as a member of the CAA (Colonial Athletic Association), fought off a late rally by Howard, to score a 31-28 victory in front of 12, 245 fans at Armstrong Stadium in Hampton. Hampton quarterback Malcolm Mays overcame a slow start in which he threw 2 interceptions on the Pirates first 3 possessions to finish the game completing 18 of 33 passes for 238 yards and 2 touchdowns. Hampton running back Darran Butts, a graduate of Kings Fork High in Suffolk, scored on a 75-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for the Pirates.

Before the game, new Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams was presented a HU jersey with the number #13, symbolizing his role as the thirteenth President of the University.

PIC

HU President Darrell K. Williams displays #13 Jersey. Photo by Randy Singleton

