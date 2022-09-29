Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Civil

African American History: Integration at E.C. Glass High School

Published

This video will teach you about desegregation at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, VA. Jaiden Scott interviews two of the four students that boldly helped integrate this school. This video is part of the African American History series.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

Black Arts and Culture

Veteran TV Newsman Don Roberts To Retire

By Leonard E. Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal and Guide Don Roberts, the longest serving African American male TV broadcaster...

September 22, 2022

Civil

Virginia NAACP Wants Attorney General To Disband New ‘Election Integrity Unit’

By Leonard E. Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal and Guide The Virginia State NAACP believes ongoing actions by state Republican officials...

September 21, 2022

National Commentary

The Queen’s Legacy Through The Lens of Colonialism & Black Lives

By Stacy M. Brown NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia Immediately following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, notable media personality Jemele Hill urged...

September 15, 2022

National Commentary

The Obamas Revel Return to White House for Official Portrait Reveal

By Stacy M. Brown NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia Former President Barack Obama declared a family reunion at the White House on Wednesday,...

September 9, 2022