Community Happenings: Vol. 122, No. 36, Sept 22 – Sept 28, 2022

HR Black Media Professionals To Host 40th Anniversary Event

HAMPTON ROADS

The Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals (HRBMP) are recognizing their role in the media community and their years of service within the greater Hampton Roads community with a 40th Anniversary Celebration Luncheon on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from noon-2 p.m. on the campus of Norfolk State University.

The event will feature a buffet lunch, a video presentation of HRBMP’s history, music by Saxophonist Michael Giamille Minix, a special presentation of the Presidential Awards, and a deserving recognition of the Byron Burney Community Journalism Academy (BBCJA). Alveta Ewell, former WAVY-TV10 News Anchor and current HRBMP Vice-President, will serve as event host.

Luncheon tickets can be purchased at www.hrbmpinc.com or via Cash App using $HRblackmedia. The fundraising proceeds support scholarships and community service programs.

VOTERCADES: Coming Soon To 3 Norfolk Neighborhoods

NORFOLK

Black Women for Positive Change (BW4PC) is hosting three Community Votercades on Saturday, October 1, 2022 between the hours of 11:00am to 1:00pm in Titustown, Chesterfield and Ruffler precincts.

The Votercade will consist of 5 to 6 cars to drive through and follow a designated route in the target areas. Drivers will toot their horns and others will pass out literature reminding people to vote in the upcoming General Election on November 8, 2022.

BW4PC also invites you to participate in the John Lewis Good Trouble Memorial Pledge by visiting BW4PC’s website at https://blackwomenforpositivechange.org/ to electronically sign the pledge that you will vote in the upcoming November 8th midterm election.

For more information, contact Glynis Winfield Mason at 757-717-9194.

HU Wins Battle of the Bay, Defeats NSU 17-7

NORFOLK

The Hampton University Pirates (3-0) defeated the Norfolk State Spartans (0-3) 17-7 in a defensive struggle to win this year’s Battle of the Bay in front of 15,459 fans at Price Stadium in Norfolk on Saturday, September 17.

HU outgained NSU in total yardage 332-271. NSU limited HU to 92 yards rushing on 32 carries. Next Saturday (Sept 24), NSU hosts St. Francis (Pa) at 2 pm at Price Stadium, HU travels to the University of Delaware for a 6 pm contest.

Southside B&G Club Reopens After Extensive Renovations

NORFOLK

The Southside Boys & Girls Club will reopen on Saturday, September 24 after a two-year hiatus. Over the past two years, the facility has gone through a huge grant-funded renovation. The public is invited to tour the facility and enjoy a Community Day on September 24, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., 701 Berkley Ave. EXT, Norfolk, VA 23523.

The extensive renovation includes brand new gaming and programming equipment, furniture, a fitness room, teen lounge, music studio, splash pad, electronic signage and more, made possible by grants.

In addition to facility upgrades, the club will now offer a workforce development center. The workforce development center will provide job placement resources for youth and adults.

For more information, visit ssbandgc.org.

Mrs. Lois Myrick Celebrates 90th Birthday

NORFOLK

Mrs. Lois Cutler Myrick’s 90th Birthday Celebration was held September 10, at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott Ballroom as family and friends came from near and far to honor and celebrate Mrs. Myrick. Her Pastor, Rev. John T. Blackwell, ll and her church home, The Way The Truth and the Life Church, were there in great numbers.

Tribute To Dr. William E. Ward’s Legacy

CHESAPEAKE

On Friday night, September 16, a Tribute and Celebration program was held in honor of the late Dr. William E. Ward, presented by WAVa (We Are Virginia), a non-profit organization headed by President Cheryl Johnson-Stokes.

The Chesapeake Conference Center housed a respectable number of dedicated participants to honor Dr. Ward’s memory and legacy. The program was nicely done and filled with many who shared their memories and good times with Dr. Ward who touched many lives and never knew a stranger.