Community Happenings: Vol. 122, No. 31, Aug 4 – Aug 10 , 2022

Portsmouth To Survey Its Minority Firms

PORTSMOUTH

The City of Portsmouth will be conducting a Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (M/WBE) Disparity Study to determine whether a significant disparity exists between the number of M/WBEs that are qualified to perform and the number of M/WBEs engaged by the City of Portsmouth or its prime contractors.

MGT Consulting Group will be conducting this disparity study August 10th, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Citizens are invited to participate in a virtual Business Engagement Meeting to learn about the study and speak to MGT about their experience doing business and/or

attempting to do business on City of Portsmouth contracts. This meeting is open to the public, and all are invited.

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover said that apart from the upcoming survey, the city is bolstering its efforts in recent years to help also M/WBEs or Small Women and Minority (SWAM) owned businesses to get certified and compete for contracts to provide goods and services to

the city.

He said a good portion of the small business in the city are minority and the survey is designed to update the roster of SWAM and M/WBEs firms.

The mayor said the city has created a site at 719 High Street to provide an operational location with an address for many small firms for rent. Once they are certified, the operators of these small businesses will

not have to work from their homes.

MEAC Readies For 2022 Season; NSU Tabbed to Finish Third

NORFOLK

South Carolina State has been picked to win the 2022 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) football championship, as the Bulldogs topped the league’s annual preseason poll.

Voting was conducted by the conference’s head football coaches and sports information directors.

Last season’s runner-up North Carolina Central, with one first-place vote, was picked to finish second, while Norfolk State was tabbed to finish third.

The MEAC 2022 season can be viewed via its ESPN football package which features 30 regular-season match-ups on ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN3, ESPN+ and one postseason appearance on ABC.

Seven nationally-televised games are a part of the MEAC’s ongoing agreement with ESPN. In addition, 23 regular-season MEAC football games will be televised on the MEAC Digital Network on ESPN platforms, including all conference games and every MEAC member institution home game.

Portsmouth Celebrates National Health Center Week, Aug. 7-13

PORTSMOUTH

Hampton Roads Community Health Center may have taken the pain out of visiting the dentist or the doctor, when it decided to throw a week-long celebration that will demystify public health centers.

The week-long celebration will be held Aug. 7-13. It will provide information that explains how public health centers have successfully treated cancer patients, public housing residents, the homeless, agriculture workers and others. Pencil the dates on your calendar. This year’s theme is, “Chemistry for Strong Communities.”

Hampton Roads Community Health Center, formerly known as Portsmouth Community Health Center, Inc., opened its doors as a federally qualified health center on May 14, 1995, in Portsmouth.

The week will recognize: Public Health in Housing, Sunday, Aug. 7 Healthcare for the Homeless, Monday, Aug. 8 Agricultural Worker Health, Tuesday, Aug. 9 Patient Appreciation, Wednesday, Aug. 10 Stakeholder Appreciation, Thursday, Aug. 11 Health Center Staff Appreciation, Friday, Aug. 12 Children’s Health Day, Saturday, Aug. 13 Highlights include Sunday kick-off with a drumline serenade for our first responders; distribution of supplies for the homeless at Lafayette Park, Norfolk, on Monday, Aug. 8, followed by Kids’ Fun Field Day at Young’s Terrace, Norfolk; and Family & Friends Fun Day at the headquarters in Portsmouth on Saturday, Aug. 13. HRCHC provides comprehensive medical, behavioral health, and dental care for all ages.

Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office Hosts 4th Annual “Splash at the Lake”

CHESAPEAKE

On Saturday, July 30, the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office held its “4th Annual Splash at the Lake.” Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan partnered with Virginia Beach Adaptive Water Sports to offer 14 members of the Sheriff’s Office Elite Unit (a CSO community/training program for individuals with intellectual disabilities) a fun-filled day of tubing, seated water-skiing, and boat rides on Oak Grove Lake.

Chesapeake NAACP Hosts Luncheon

CHESAPEAKE

The Religious Affairs Committee of Chesapeake Branch, NAACP, hosted “Together We Are Better Luncheon” on July 29, 2022 at the Chesapeake Conference Center. Several ministers and guests from the city’s area churches dined and fellowshipped while learning about the many involvements of which the chapter is engaged.

President Helena Dodson provided upcoming activities and events taking place in the City of Chesapeake. In addition to the Ministers, she introduced Special Agent in Charge Brian Dugan from the Norfolk FBI and extended thanks to Chesapeake Chief of Police Chief Kevin Wright on his retirement with 40 years of service. The program included a gospel rendition from the National Gold ACT-SO Music Winner 2022 and youth member of Chesapeake NAACP, Miss Faith Woodberry, a rising senior Deep Creek High School. Photos: Courtesy