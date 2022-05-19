Community Happenings: Vol. 122, No. 20, May 19 – May 24, 2022

Community Events For This Week

Peninsula Education Center Will Place 74 Graduating Seniors Into Jobs

HAMPTON

The New Horizons Regional Education Centers’ (NHREC) BUILD Hampton Roads Good Life Solution (GLS) Career Selection Day will be held on May 12 at 4:00 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 1021 Big Bethel Road,

Seventy-four seniors from all six Greater Peninsula School Divisions will be making their career selection and signing on with 23 regional employers who have pledged to hire and retain the graduating seniors through the GLS Program.

Through their specialized career and technical training at NHREC, these graduating seniors have the opportunity to gain full-time employment with Hampton Roads employers in high demand and high wage-earning entry-level positions earning on average between $14 to $23 per hour plus full employer benefits.

Last year 15 regional employers hired 51 students, and in the previous four years of the program’s existence, the one year following graduation retention rate for students that complete the GLS Program is 81%.

To learn more about the BUILD Hampton Roads Good Life Solution Program, please contact Ms. Crystal Neal, Regional Career Specialist, via email at crystal.neal@nhrec.org or by phone at 757.874.4444

##

Norfolk Public Library Adopts a Fine-Free Policy

NORFOLK—Norfolk Public Library (NPL) is adopting a fast-growing trend among libraries nationwide. After a one-year trial period, NPL received approval to extend fine-free services indefinitely for patrons.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Previously, NPL charged 20 cents per day, per item, up to a $6.00 maximum for books and materials. All DVDs, reference books, interlibrary loan materials, book club kits, and Toddle Totes were charged $1.25 per day, up to a $10.00 maximum. Once items were kept 28 days beyond the due date, they were assumed lost, and the patron’s account was charged the replacement cost and processing fee. Accounts delinquent 30 or more days were referred to the Norfolk Department of Finance, and a $25 non-negotiable fee was added, even if items were returned.

##

Chesapeake Sheriff’s Football Camp Now Registering Youth, 10-14

CHESAPEAKE

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office is now accepting registration forms for its 2022 CTLT Youth Football Camp. Hundreds of local children, ages 10-14, are invited to attend the fun and challenging two-day football camp. The camp dates are Friday, June 17, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday, June 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Oscar Smith High School, Beard-DeLong-Easley Field Stadium,1994 Tiger Drive

Chesapeake, VA 23320.

Sheriff O’Sullivan developed the “Children Today Leaders Tomorrow” program in 2010 to offer local children from all walks of life the opportunity to fulfill their potential with the guidance and mentorship of community members who care about them.

To register your children for this no-contact football camp, go to CTLTyouth.com, fill out the registration form, and return it to the Sheriff’s Office (401 Albemarle Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23322).

##

Annual Memorial Day Observance To Honor Civil War Colored Troops

CHESAPEAKE

On May 30, 2022, the U.S.C.T.D. will host its “22nd Annual Founders Day In Hampton Roads Observance”. This event celebrates the authorizing issued by President Abraham Lincoln on May 22, 1863 that established the formation of the Bureau of Colored Troops.

At the end of the Civil War on April 9, 1865, one-hundred and eight-two regiments of the United States Colored Troops regiments had been authorized and 166 USCTD regiments had been mustered into service—over 208,145 Afro-Union Patriot Heroes had served in the U.S. Army (Union).

This celebration will be held at the Unknown and Known Afro-Union Civil War Soldiers Memorial at 1001 Belle Mill Road, Chesapeake 23322 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It is requested that attendees bring their own folding chair and wear a mask because seating is limit.

##

27-Year-Old Portsmouth Health Center Prepares To Expand Its Headquarters

PORTSMOUTH

The Hampton Roads Community Health Center marked its 27th anniversary on Saturday, May 14, as it prepares to open its new headquarters in a 24,000-square-foot facility on High Street in Portsmouth later this year.

“We care about leaving a positive imprint and we are committed to innovating our services while remaining affordable to anyone,” said Barbara Willis, chief executive officer since 2003. “The reason we have maintained viability and sustainability as a health center is because we care about our patients, our employees, and our communities.”

Formerly known as Portsmouth Community Health Center, HRCHC opened its doors as a Federally Qualified Health Center on May 14, 1995, in Portsmouth. Built in a converted grocery store, the center began operations with two doctors, one family nurse practitioner, and eleven clinical support and administrative staff.

Today, HRCHC’s staff of 122 employees includes board-certified physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, and behavioral health specialists to provide comprehensive medical services for patients ranging from newborns to seniors. What began as an effort to meet the healthcare needs of Portsmouth’s under-served population has evolved into regional action with five locations in Portsmouth and Norfolk.

##

Norfolk Eviction Relief and Prevention Programs Get a $1M Boost

NORFOLK

The City of Norfolk’s Eviction Relief and Prevention programs recently received a $1 million boost to assist the Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS) in providing relief funding and support services to Norfolk renters facing eviction.

This one-time funding came from two sources; $800,000 from City of Norfolk local operating funds, and $200,000 from the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot (VERP 2.0) program administered by the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The urgent need for eviction relief and prevention in Norfolk is expected to increase as the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s Rent Relief Program closed its portal to new applications on Sunday, May 15. For eligibility and application information, visit www.DHCD.Virginia.gov or call 1-833 RENT RELIEF.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

##

Boys Choir of HR To Present Spring Concert, May 22

NORFOLK

You are cordially invited to attend the Twenty-Fifth Anniversary Spring Concert of The Boys Choir of Hampton Roads on Sunday, May 22, 2022, 4:00 P.M. at New Horizon Presbyterian Church. Rev. Addie Peterson is the Pastor at 913 Covenant Street, Norfolk, Virginia.

The afternoon’s special guest is the Booker T. Washington High School Concert Choir under the direction of Mr. Odell Zeigler.

Mr. Julius F. McCullough is the Artistic Director. Mrs. Geraldine Boone is the Founder.