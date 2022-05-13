Community Happenings: Vol. 122, No. 19, May 12 – May 18, 2022

Susan Taylor To Keynote Grove Church Conference

HAMPTON ROADS

The “We Are Our Sisters’ Keeper Ministry to Women” in sponsorship with The Law Firm of Charlene A. Moring, P.C. will host Media Icon Susan L. Taylor as keynote speaker for the 2022 P3: Prayer | Passion | Purpose Conference on May 21, 2022 at Grove Church from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

In addition to Taylor, dynamic featured speakers and performers at the P3 Conference include: Dr. Debra L. Haggins, chaplain, Hampton University; Ciara Mason, founder of the Razing Women Online Community; Eboni Young, Artistic Director, Dance Dimensions; and Stephanie K. Sanders, saxophonist, assistant professor of music, Norfolk State University.

For tickets and more information email waosk@grovechurchva.com.

PIC

Susan Taylor

Rappahannock Industrial Academy Marker to Be Dedicated May 21

RAPPAHANNOCK, VA

A state historical highway marker for the Rappahannock Industrial Academy will be dedicated on Saturday, May 21, at 11:00 A.M. in Dunnsville. The public dedication and unveiling ceremony will take place on the former site of the school, across the road from 28882 Tidewater Trail, Dunnsville, Virginia 22454.

The RI Academy, as it was called, was established by African Americans to fulfill the need for high school education for African Americans at a time when no public schools in the area did. It was in existence from 1902 to 1948 and primarily served students from Middlesex, Essex, and King and Queen Counties. The two large three-story buildings and other structures on the nearly 300-acre campus are no longer standing.

Original Play Will Tell History of Blacks Working In Shipyard

NEWPORT NEWS

A new play “From the Keel Up” by Dr. Margaret Bernice Smith Bristow features several interesting facts of Black shipyard history. With a grant from the Newport News Commission of the Arts and a matching award from one of the newest Black history societies, the African American Historical Society of Newport News (AAHSNN), Dr. Bristow has written this play to be performed Friday, July 22 at 6 p.m. in the Ella Fitzgerald Theater at Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center 2410 Wickham Avenue, Newport News. The one act play captures local Black shipyard history at the site where a nuclear carrier will be named after our most celebrated African American World War II veteran: Doris Miller.

Tickets for the Black shipyard history play “From the Keel Up” are $20 and go on sale May 13. Please call Dr. Bristow at 757(236-0231). Please visit our website if you want to know more about the four year old African American Historical Society of Newport News which is co-sponsoring this play at www.aashnn.wildapricot.org

Boys Choir To Present Spring Concert

NORFOLK

You are cordially invited to attend the Twenty-Fifth Anniversary Spring Concert of The Boys Choir of Hampton Roads on Sunday, May 22, 2022, 4:00 P.M. at New Horizon Presbyterian Church, Rev. Addie Peterson, Pastor at 913 Covenant Street, Norfolk, Virginia.

Our special guest is the Booker T. Washington High School Concert Choir under the direction of Mr. Odell Zeigler.

Julius F. McCullough is the Artistic Director. Mrs. Geraldine Boone is the Artistic Director.