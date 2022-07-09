Connect with us

A Busy And CLEAN Summer

Published

NORFOLK
It has been a busy summer of activities for the youth and mentors of Berkley-based C.L.E.A.N. (Citizens Learning & Educating About Neighborhoods). The youth have been involved in various cultural and educational activities sponsored by the non-profit’s Summer Enrichment Program.

At one point the youth got a behind-the-scenes and firsthand experience at careers in TV production work with the help of the technical staff of Norfolk State University’s Mass Communications Department. Days later they spoke directly to the members of the Norfolk City Council on various issues facing youth and the community.

(L-R) Lisa Montgomery, Administrative Assistant; Nicole O’Neal, Youth Advisor; Anthony Daniels, Director;

Youth Members Lanyiah Grimes, Jada Johnson, Kali Bahl, Jacob Moore and Joshua Moore; and Tawanna Okafor, Assistant Director. Photos by LIsa Montgomery

