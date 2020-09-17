Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hampton Roads Community News

Mask Up With Booker T

Published

NORFOLK
(L-R) Ashley Avery and Inez Mason of the BTW Friends and Alumni Foundation stopped by the NJG Office recently with custom designed BTWHS masks as gifts of appreciation for Publisher Brenda H. Andrews and Chief Reporter Leonard E. Colvin. The masks are now available as a fundraiser. Thanks a bunch from the Guide!  Photo by Oronde K. Andrews

Post Views: 228
In this article:, , ,
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Politics

Urban Notebook | Real Symbols Of Power

By Leonard E. Colvin     We see the symbols  of institutional power and privilege, past  and present, on display each day in this country....

September 3, 2020

Health

Sickle Cell: Progress In Research

By Rosaland Tyler Associate Editor New Journal and Guide Researchers continue to develop new treatments for sickle cell anemia, a disease with no known...

September 26, 2019

Hampton Roads Community News

NJG Publisher Among Newly Elected Black Press Officers

By Stacy M. Brown NNPA Newswire Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia Cincinnati, Ohio The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), the national trade organization that represents African American...

July 2, 2019

Black Arts and Culture

Norfolk Mural Displays Journal & Guide Founder

NORFOLK A new 63-foot long Neighborhood Markers community mural is on display at the CHKD Thrift Store, 795 Monticello Ave. that represents important components...

May 17, 2019