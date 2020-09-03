Connect with us

Hampton Roads Community News

Local Morgan State Alumni Chapter Offering Free Voting Assistance

HAMPTON ROADS
The South Hampton Roads Alumni Chapter of the Morgan State University Alumni Association, Baltimore, Maryland, will provide free online VOTE BY MAIL and VOTER REGISTRATION assistance to citizens with or without access to computers.

The representatives have completed the Department of Elections Third-Party Voter Registration Certification. Three representatives will provide the following services:

  • Assist citizens in registering to vote online
  • Assist citizens without access to computers in registering to vote online and completing VOTE BY MAIL applications
  • Assist registered voters in ensuring their address information is correct and up to date because this determines their polling location.
  • Assist ex-offenders in confirming restoring of their rights to vote
  • If eligible, assist ex-offenders in completing online VOTER REGISTRATION or VOTE BY MAIL applications.
  • Assist the homeless in completing online VOTER REGISTRATION or VOTE BY MAIL applications
  • Assist citizens in confirming that their applications were processed
  • Provide their contact information and their Office of the Registrar’s phone number and address

The representatives will encourage citizens to Vote Early, request a Provisional Vote if not allowed to vote at the polls, and to bring a form of identification, a driver’s license, state ID or a utility bill in their name.

For more information, contact Ron Craig (Committee Chair) 757-617-3658, Merv McCoy (Co-Chair) 757-436-2712 or Doris A. Overton, Ed.D. (Chapter President) 757-763-8064.

