First Baptist Church Mahan Hosts COVID-19 Testing Event in Suffolk

July 22, 2020

Randy Singleton

Suffolk, VA

On Wednesday (July 22), First Baptist Church Mahan held a free Covid-19 testing event in its parking lot. Pastor Steven Blunt said that cars were lineup bumper-to-bumper down Main Street at 7am, with people waiting on the roughly 80 tests that the church had to administer. Suffolk Vice-Mayor Leroy Bennett of the Cypress Borough was on hand to greet residents who drove up to get tested. The testing event was done in partnership with the Western Tidewater Health Department, Suffolk Police Department, the Suffolk mayor, vice-mayor, city council members, and city staff. Suffolk school kids participated in the event and handed out free lunches that the church provided to residents who participated in the testing event. The lunches resulted from a church partnership with Hollins Market and Chick-Fil-A. Pastor Blunt said that the middle and high school students received credit toward their hours of community service graduation requirement. Will Drewery, Western Tidewater Emergency Manager, said these testing events have been in partnership with the faith-based community and that he has been impressed with the turnout. He said, “I appreciate everyone who came out to get tested.” Drewery thanked First Baptist Mahan for hosting this event and all the city staff and school kids who helped make this event successful. Drewery and Pastor Blunt thanked the New Journal and Guide for covering this event for the Western Tidewater and Hampton Roads communities.