DNC Announce New Vote-By-Mail Features on IWillVote.com

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

On Monday, Sept. 14, the Joe Biden for President campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) have announced new features on IWillVote.com – the DNC’s voter participation website – that will help voters easily request and return their ballot by mail.

According to the campaign, the site will also help visitors learn important information about the voting process in their state as they make their plan to vote.

Previously, an individual could use the site to check or update their registration and find voting locations. The new user experience will also guide a voter through their best voting-by-mail option based on their state and county regulations, including:

Requesting a ballot online. A voter will be directed to their state’s online vote-by-mail request form.

Requesting a ballot by email. A voter completes a vote-by-mail request form, including uploading a picture of their signature (where required), on IWillVote.com . The form is automatically emailed to the state.

Printing and mailing their request. A voter completes a vote-by-mail request form on IWillVote.com . The voter then prints, signs, and mails the request form to the state.

Requesting a prepaid return envelope: A voter completes a vote-by-mail request form on IWillVote.com and requests a prepaid return envelope. The voter will then receive their completed request form via mail to sign and return in a prepaid return envelope.

Additionally, IWilVote.com has been updated with new state-specific voter education pages and resources – to help voters easily find their states’ deadlines to vote by mail, early, or in person, as well as other important information about their states’ voting process.

“How ever voters choose to cast their ballots, these updates to the IWillVote.com site provide the tools necessary to exercise their right to participate in our democracy and ensure our community’s voice is heard in this critical election,” said DNC National Press Secretary Brandon Gassaway.

“Our lives and our livelihoods are at stake this November, and we’re doing everything in our power to ensure every voter has all the information they need to make a plan to vote and send Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House,” Gassaway declared.