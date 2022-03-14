UNCF Mayors Masked Ball Returns To Hampton Roads In March 2022

New Journal and Guide Staff

HAMPTON ROADS

On March 12, The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) will present its 5th Mayors’ Masked Ball in Hampton Roads. The star-studded black-tie fundraiser began locally in 2018. It was held virtually in 2021 due to the pandemic. This year’s 2022 ball is planned in-person at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Hosting the Hampton Roads event are the Mayors from the seven Hampton Roads cities of Hampton, Mayor Donnie R. Tuck; Norfolk, Mayor Dr. Kenneth Alexander; Newport News, Mayor Dr. McKinley Price; Portsmouth, Mayor Shannon Glover; Virginia Beach, Mayor Bobby Dyer; Chesapeake, Mayor Rick West; and Suffolk, Mayor Mike Duman.

Since 1983 when the first Mayor’s Masked Ball was held in Atlanta, Ga., the UNCF’s signature fundraising event has been held annually in various cities across the nation. Funds are earmarked primarily for students attending the 37 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) served by the UNCF. Additionally, students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country are eligible for financial support from UNCF.

Other black-tie balls are held annually in major cities with large African American populations to include Washington, D.C., Charlotte, New Orleans, and Los Angeles.

Serving as 2022 Honorary Co-Chairs in Hampton Roads are two noted and visible members of the local business community: Sonya Daniels and Marcellus “Boo” Williams. The Mistress of Ceremonies will be Motivational Speaker Nina Brewton, also from the Hampton Roads.

Honorees this year will be Mark Crump, Dr. William R. Harvey, Mark Johnson and Toiya Sosa. Johnson and Sosa have been instrumental in the success of the Hampton Roads ball since its inception.

Ball highlights include a silent auction; a masked reception; red carpet photo ops; elegant dining; and live entertainment. COVID guidelines will be followed to include a fully masked and vaccinated/negative test event and verification provided at registration, in addition to costume masks.

This event is strictly formal and is made possible by sponsorships at various levels. A limited number of individual tickets are also available.

The reception begins at 6 p.m., followed by the ball at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit UNCF.org/hamptonroadsmmb or contact Dana Brown at 804-218-7495 or Dana.Brown@uncf.org or Dianna Ruffin at 804-218-0729 or Dianna.Ruffin@uncf.org.