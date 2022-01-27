Dominion Energy Donates $25,000 to Preserve Cornland School

CHESAPEAKE
Efforts to restore and preserve the historic Cornland School in Chesapeake got a boost last week when Dominion Energy representatives presented a $25,000 check to the Cornland School Foundation Board. The school was built in Chesapeake (Norfolk County) in 1903 to educate the county’s African American children. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015. Chesapeake Councilwoman Dr. Ella Ward is the Cornland Board of Directors Chair. Dr. George Reed is the Executive Director The historic school is located at 5221 Glencoe Street, Chesapeake, VA. L-R: Troy A. Lindsay, External Affairs Manager, State and Local-VA, Dominion Energy; Tonya D. Byrd, Manager, Community Engagement, Dominion Energy; Greg Boyce, Electric Distribution Manager, Dominion Energy; Bonita Billingsley Harris, Regional Policy Director, Eastern Region, Dominion Energy; Emma M. Nixon, Alumni, Cornland School; Mildred D. Johnson Brown; Alumni, Cornland School, Dr. Ella P. Ward, Board Chairman, Cornland School Foundation; Patti McCambridge, Director, Cornland School Foundation; Dr. George F. Reed, Executive Director, Cornland School Foundation; Bara Russell. Director, Cornland School Foundation; and Ellen McGill, Secretary, Cornland School Foundation. Photo by Ernest Lowery
CHESAPEAKE
